Kendall Jenner can count model, actress, and spokesperson on her resume, but there's one gig she'd love to add to it.

During a behind-the-scenes interview with Elle for her new spring 2020 Calvin Klein campaign, the uber-famous reality star revealed the one celebrity she would enjoy keeping their day-to-day life on track.

"If I had to be a personal assistant for a year, I'd pick Beyonce," the 24-year-old said. "Just 'cause I wanna know what she eats in the morning. I just wanna know what she has for breakfast."

The job opportunity would allow the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star to find out the international icon's preferences.

"Like what TV shows does she watch," Kendall continued. "I just really need to know what TV shows she watches. Like -- do you watch 'Bachelor in Paradise?' Because if so, we should be best friends," she added with a laugh.

Speaking of TV shows, Kendall said the one scripted program she's seen every episode of is "Desperate Housewives."

She also revealed the last book she read was "The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom" and that her favorite movie from the 1980s is "Dirty Dancing."

"I just love a good love story. The dancing is obviously really fun. And just the whole thing. I just love the whole all-American little lake life -- camp life --meeting someone new."

Earlier in the interview, the cover girl revealed which other Calvin Klein spokesperson makes her feel some sort of way. Her choices included Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Maluma, SZA, Lay Zhang and "Euphoria" break-out star Hunter Schafer.

"Who do I have the biggest crush on in this campaign? Probably like SZA and Hunter and -- everyone."

Kendall's just putting it all on the table now.

