Kourtney Kardashian is all about body positivity.

While speaking with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's lifestyle website Rose Inc., the Poosh founder was asked when she feels her most "desirable."

"Naked -- tiger stripes and all," Kourtney answered, referring to her stretch marks on her upper thigh.

When it comes to what she finds most "desirable" in others, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star said, "Powerful energy."

Like her sisters, Kourtney is often seen flaunting her toned figure in skimpy bikinis and body-hugging dresses. And back in August, Kourtney shared an unedited and unfiltered photo, above, to the Poosh Instagram account. In the pic, the reality star posed in a sexy cutout one-piece which showed off her "little stripes" -- and she encouraged fans to do the same.

Also during her Q&A with Rose Inc., Kourtney seemed to refer to a insult her sister, Kim Kardashian, once threw at her when she was asked to reveal the biggest misconception about her. "That I'm the least interesting to look at," Kourtney said.

However, when asked what people "get right" about her, she replied, "That I'm the most interesting to look at."

Kourtney -- who shares kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, with ex Scott Disick -- also revealed that she will "never apologize" for kissing her children on the lips.

The E! star, 40, went on to open up about how Kim "encouraged" her to "step it up" when it comes to her skincare routine.

"I would say in the past three years I really started taking care of my skin in a way that has made a difference," Kourtney said. "Being consistent with facials and treatments, as well as at-home care such as face masks and the products I now use, have all really made a difference."

"I do try (but haven't been doing my best lately) at really feeding my skin from the inside out, with intention," she continued. "So I guess more like 37 was my year to really step it up with my skin, all encouraged by Kim, who told me to start being proactive and give it some love. I will say, too, that with age comes wisdom, which is beautiful and something we should be proud of. I feel blessed to have experienced and lived all that I have."

