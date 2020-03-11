Jenna Elfman Makes Rare Statement on Scientology: 'Controversy is Boring'

Jenna Elfman doesn't care about the controversy surrounding her religion of choice, Scientology.

While speaking with Us Weekly at the NASCAR Auto Club 400 race recently, the "Fear the Walking Dead" star opened up about the often polarizing Church of Scientology, which she has been a devout follower of for over 30 years, as it helps her "stay grounded."

"The controversy is boring," the 48-year-old explained. "It's nothing to me. I know what I know, and how much it helps me."

Many celebrities who have flocked to the organization -- including Tom Cruise, Elisabeth Moss and John Travolta -- rarely speak on the subject, but Elfman had more to say back in 2018 during an interview with People.

She credited the religion for helping maintain her relationship with her husband, Bodhi Elfman, who she married in 1995 and shares sons Story, 12, and Easton, 10.

"We've never cheated on each other, we’ve never broken up. We hang in there," she detailed at the time. "Raising children, maintaining my sanity in a crazy world. Our world is crazy, it's getting crazier, and Hollywood is the ne plus ultra of crazy."

"I use it every single day of my life and it keeps me energized and vivacious and happy. I like literally have so much going on."

The "Dharma & Greg" veteran said she doesn't pay attention to critics of the religion, which was founded in 1953 after science-fiction writer L.Ron Hubbard published his "Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health."

"Why am I going to go, 'You know, let me put some negativity in my life. Let me go see who's being a bigot,'" she told the news outlet of apostates, journalists, and critics who have characterized the church as a cult. "Why would I search for bigotry in this world when it's the one thing that's been this huge help in my life to keep me sane and to raise great kids?"

While most of the Hollywood heavyweights involved with the Church of Scientology haven't revealed much about the secretive organization, Leah Remini won an Emmy for her docu-series "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" after she publicly left the religion in 2013.

Since then, she has made it a personal mission to expose what she claims are Scientology's system of lies and abuse.

"I've been given a second chance at life and so has my family. It's like a rebirth," the "King of Queens" star told People in 2015 about leaving the church. "I am lucky and blessed."

At the time, the Church denied any accusations and said in a statement, "It comes as no surprise that someone as self-absorbed as Leah Remini with an insatiable craving for attention would exploit her former faith as a publicity stunt."

