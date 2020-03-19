Reese Witherspoon as a "virgin who can't drive?"

Fans of "Clueless" may find that "way harsh" to imagine, but the actress revealed she almost landed the iconic role of Cher Horowitz in the classic 1995 flick. And she might have been joined by her "Little Fires Everywhere" co-star, Kerry Washington.

During a video interview with Buzzfeed about their new Hulu series, the leading ladies said they both auditioned to be a part of the high school comedy.

"You know one thing that is public -- is I auditioned so hard for 'Clueless' and I didn’t get it," Reese dished.

Kerry chimed in, "I did, too!" After getting a shocked look from Reese, Kerry added, "That would've been a different -- we should do, like, a remake."

"We should re-create a scene from 'Clueless', that would be so fun!" Reese agreed.

While the two "Bettys" would have put their own fabulous spin on the movie, we definitely aren't mad at Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash for placing their indelible mark on the cult fav.

Director Amy Heckerling explained the casting decision in a 2015 interview with Vanity Fair.

"I met with Reese because everyone said, 'This girl is amazing. She's going to be huge,'" Heckerling admitted. "I did see some scenes of hers and went, 'Wow. She's amazing.' But Alicia is Cher."

The movie also starred Paul Rudd, Dan Hedaya, Breckin Meyer and Brittany Murphy and was loosely based on Jane Austen's 1815 novel Emma.

Catch Reese and Kerry in "Little Fires Everywhere," now streaming on Hulu.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

view photo Instagram