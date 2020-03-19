If ever there was a video summation of the "celebrities they're just like us" concept, it would be how Ellen DeGeneres spent her Wednesday while under self-isolation thanks to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The talk-show host is temporarily without a talk show, but that wasn't going to stop her from interacting with famous people. If she can't invite them into her studio -- and she totally can't! -- she could at least give them a call and maybe get some good content that way, right?

It turns out that corona-boredom is a real thing and everyone's feeling it. But Ellen wasn't ready to give up hope, deciding to try her hand at some magic (with some helpful tips from David Blaine). She then took some time to check in on some of her favorite celebs like Adam Levine, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, and even John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

These are some of the most entertaining people in Hollywood, so what could go wrong? She had birthday wishes for former "Voice" coach Adam, while current coach John has blossomed into a truly versatile entertainer -- they don't just give out EGOTs, you know -- while wife Chrissy is one of the most entertaining voices online.

And then there's Justin, who has wowed audiences on the big screen, on the stage and as one of the all-time best "Saturday Night Live" hosts and frequent guest and collaborator with his friend, Jimmy Fallon.

These people are the absolute right people you want to call when the boredom kicks in.

At least, if you have their number, that is. Luckily, Ellen did. Over on her show's page, they compiled her adventures touching base with all her friends and the end result is something truly ... riveting? Maybe we'll just stick with the end result is something.

We know the late-night hosts have jumped online to bring fresh content each night to their fans, but Ellen is doing them one better, bringing killer content like this all throughout the day?! We can't wait to see what Thursday brings if Wednesday was this much fun!

