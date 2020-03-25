Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Awkwafina Saddened by 'Rhetoric' and 'Cruelty' Coming Out as a Result of the Coronavirus
View Photos
Getty
Every Star Diagnosed with Coronavirus or Self-Isolating

While urging that everyone continues social distancing and self isolation, the Golden Globe winner says she hopes "we also stay sane and calm."

Despite being a high profile celebrity who was filming in Australia during much of the early days of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Awkwafina has been almost silent about it.

On Tuesday, though, the Golden Globe winner shared an image of herself wearing a face mask where she expressed how "saddened" she is by the current "rhetoric" and resultant "cruelty" it engendered. She shared that she had recently returned to the country after filming was shut down in Australia on Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

Hantavirus Death in China Now Has Twitter Freaking Out

View Story

"Haven't said much about this whole thing because mostly I am just saddened by it," the actress wrote. " I worry for those who are most at risk for serious illness, the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions."

View this post on Instagram

Have been away working for the past few months in all of this devastation, and wanted to make double sure I was OK to travel before coming back home to the US. Haven’t said much about this whole thing because mostly I am just saddened by it. I worry for those who are most at risk for serious illness, the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. I am saddened by the rhetoric that has come out of this, and the cruelty that came as a result. I hope that while we self isolate and socially distance to stay safe, we also stay sane and calm. Wishing everyone a sense of peace during this batshit crazy time - I will be locking myself up for the next 2 weeks rewatching the Tiger King. Love you all ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by AWKWAFINA (@awkwafina) on

She went on to point out that there are other things going on beyond just physical health her as well. "I am saddened by the rhetoric that has come out of this, and the cruelty that came as a result," she wrote. "I hope that while we self isolate and socially distance to stay safe, we also stay sane and calm."

She then wished her followers "peace during this batshit crazy time" before telling them that she was going into a two-week isolation.

While Awkwafina did not specify either the "rhetoric" or the "cruelty" she was referring to, many online quickly assumed that it had to do with President Trump repeatedly referring to COVID-19 as the "Chinese virus." The move has been called racist by many, and potentially dangerous for all people of Asian descent, including Americans.

As an American of Chinese and Korean descent, Awkwafina could well be referring to this dangerous rhetoric. If so, Awkwafina would be following on the heels of several other prominent Asian-Americans who have spoken out about the dangers of attributing this virus to one nationality.

Spanish Military Find Dead Elderly People in Abandoned Care Homes

View Story

Jeannie Mai of "The Real" -- who is of Vietnamese and Chinese descent -- wrote in an editorial for People that she had received "vulgar remarks and racist memes" through her Instagram because of her Asian heritage.

A day prior to that, actress Lana Condor -- born in Vietnam -- specifically called out the president for his choice of descriptors for the pandemic. She and Awkwafina recently collaborated in a YouTube series about anxiety, so it's certainly possible Awkwafina is springboarding from Condor's sentiments.

"You have no idea the ramifications your racist words & actions have on the Asian American community," she tweeted in part. "You simply cannot even fathom the danger you are putting our community in. How dare you. You should be ashamed of yourself."

Heidi Klum Finally Reveals Coronavirus Test Results After Two Weeks of Self-Isolation

View Story

Man Dies After Taking Fish Tank Cleaner He Thought Was Treatment Touted by Trump

View Story

In recent days, Trump has again shifted his narrative response to COVID-19, and part of that has involved no longer referring to it as the "Chinese Virus." He now appears focused on trying to get America back to work sooner rather than later, seemingly against the advice of the scientific community and the experts on his own team.

While he said he has no regrets about repeatedly using the "Chinese" designation -- even writing it into a speech to ensure he said it -- Trump told Fox News in an interview on Tuesday he said he was done with that.

"Look, everyone knows it came out of China, but I decided we shouldn’t make any more of a big deal out of it," he said. "I think I made a big deal. I think people understand it."

He even went out of his way to tweet support for the Asian-American communities and discourage his base from blaming them:

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Instagram Social Distancing Has Celebs Saying 'Take Me Back'

#Awkwafina#Coronavirus#LanaCondor
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Celebrity

Awkwafina Saddened by COVID-19 'Rhetoric' and 'Cruelty'

Awkwafina Saddened by COVID-19 'Rhetoric' and 'Cruelty'
Heidi Klum Finally Reveals Coronavirus Test Results

Heidi Klum Finally Reveals Coronavirus Test Results
Kelsea Ballerini Delivers New Album to Fans By Dropping It from a Drone

Kelsea Ballerini Delivers New Album to Fans By Dropping It from a Drone
Social Distancing Has Celebs Saying 'Take Me Back'
View Photos

Social Distancing Has Celebs Saying 'Take Me Back'
Justin Baldoni Makes Plea: Stop Stocking Up on Hydroxychloroquine

Justin Baldoni Makes Plea: Stop Stocking Up on Hydroxychloroquine
Todrick Hall Slams Kim Kardashian Over Taylor Comments, Brings Up Sex Tape

Todrick Hall Slams Kim Kardashian Over Taylor Comments, Brings Up Sex Tape