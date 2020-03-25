Heidi Klum Finally Reveals Coronavirus Test Results

Fans have been wondering for over a week now if Heidi Klum had contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after the model and reality star left a taping of "America's Got Talent" earlier this month with cold-like symptoms, causing "Modern Family" star Eric Stonestreet to fill in for her temporarily.

After revealing on Monday that Tom Kaulitz had tested negative, Klum finally put her fans at ease Tuesday night with a serene post on Instagram of her lying on the grass. She captioned the image, "Day 14 of staying home," but it was the hashtag that dropped the big news everyone had been wondering about: #covid_19negative.

It's probably not a hashtag that's going to catch on as its oddly constructed and awkward, but it's nevertheless good news for Klum, as well as her fellow "AGT" cast-members, including Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell and Terry Crews.

Shortly after Klum fell ill and left the show's taping, and as the COVID-19 pandemic grew, production on "AGT" was shuttered. Now, though, they can know that they were not at risk of contracting the virus themselves from working in such close proximity with Klum.

With well wishes coming in, Klum expanded a bit on her short caption with a response to a fan who asked her how she was feeling. People reports Klum telling the fan she's doing "much better thank you. I just have a bad cold and trying to get over it. Sending love out to you and everyone."

Klum and Kaulitz had been chronicling their journey of self-isolation over the past two weeks, as Kaulitz had also fallen ill. They shared an image of themselves kissing through glass while also shining a spotlight on their own difficulties getting tested for COVID-19.

"We don't want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker ... even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further," Klum said. And even though she and Kaulitz have the all-clear now, the advice is still sound amid an ongoing pandemic that continues to grow rapidly in both confirmed cases and deaths globally and nationally.

Klum appears to be feeling better, though, as she later shared a video of her jumping on board one of the latest TikTok dance challenges with two unidentified people who might just be her kids-- we'll call them heart-smiley-face girl and bulldog-head-Adidas boy. Check out the sideways fun below:

