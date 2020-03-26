Kathy Griffin in Coronavirus Isolation Ward, Can't Get Tested

Kathy Griffin called Donald Trump a liar from an isolation ward for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to an Instagram selfie she shared on Wednesday.

She was calling out the president for his claim that the U.S. has offered more tests than any other country, because she says she can't get one. According to Griffin, despite presenting with "unbearably painful" symptoms, she still couldn't get tested for COVID-19 because of CDC restrictions.

While many believe that COVID-19 testing should be made available to everyone, the CDC website says, "Clinicians should use their judgment to determine if a patient has signs and symptoms compatible with COVID-19 and whether the patient should be tested."

Thus, there are plenty of people who've shared on social media that despite their belief that they may have symptoms of the virus, they have been unable to get tested. Still, tests are reportedly becoming more widely available and providing results faster than before.

Griffin shared a screenshot of Trump's tweet touting U.S. coronavirus testing numbers alongside a selfie of her wearing a face mask and a shot of the closed door of her private isolation room.

Two weeks ago, Heidi Klum also shared her struggles getting tested after falling ill and leaving the set of "America's Got Talent." Both she and her husband wound up sick, but they did finally get tested, with Klum revealing just this week that they both had tested negative.

The health scare for Griffin comes a week after the tragic passing of her mother, who died at 99 years old. "I am gutted," the comedian said of her mother, who co-starred with her on her reality show "My Life on the D-List." "I'm so grateful you got to be part of her life. You loved her. I know it. She knew it. She’s irreplaceable."

