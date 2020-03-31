Bianca Bonnie is facing a difficult situation carrying her first child during the coronavirus pandemic.

It became even more challenging as she revealed the baby's father has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to the "Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition" star, her fellow cast member, Chozus, tested positive for the disease in New York City recently, while she is seven months pregnant with their son and self-quarantined in Miami.

"He's having a bad spring. He had ACL surgery on his leg again. Then he got tested positive for corona in New York," the rapper, 28, told TooFab. "This week he got it back. He had a fever of 104 for like a couple of days ago."

Chozus confirmed the prognosis via Instagram on Sunday, as he posted a picture of himself recovering from the ACL surgery with the caption, "I developed flu like symptoms and got almost 104 degree fever. After two days of feeling like this I went to a drive-thru testing sight for COVID-19. A day after getting tested I felt almost back at 100% with just minor headaches. I got my results back today and they were positive for COVID-19."

"Yes this is a real virus spreading and it can take one time to leave your home and you can impact the rest of your family," he added.

Concerned for the health of their unborn child, Bianca revealed she questions what precautions to take, as there are so many uncertainties with the coronavirus.

She said she's not even sure Chozus will be allowed to be in the hospital when the baby arrives.

"I don't trust it. We don't have a cure, right? We don't have a vaccine for it," Bianca began, adding how Chozus tried to alleviate the situation by telling her he won't be able to get the disease again. "But I'm like... that doesn't mean I can't get it or the baby can't get it. I don't know. I don't know the details. Obviously, if we knew everything, we wouldn't be trapped in the house still."

"People are dying left and right and I just think that June is very close," Bianca continued. "It's 2 months and I don't think the baby is going to be able to handle anything. I just don't know. I can't call it, so I want to play it safe."

To make matters worse, the pair are unsure of their status as a couple too, according to the "Chicken Noodle Soup" hitmaker.

"Me and his relationship is complicated," explained Bianca. "We are just still trying to get it together. It's a lot. We are taking it one day at a time, basically. We try to get on the same page, but it's just a lot of work we gotta do still."

The hip hop artist said said she and Chozus were friends for a year before they dated. "Then we dated for a year, before breaking up for a year," she detailed. "It's been about 3 to 4 years."

"And now 18 more years," she said with a laugh.

For now, being self-quarantined on her own has proven to have its silver lining, as Bianca revealed she is working on new music.

"I'm gonna drop a song on Mother's Day, like a single on iTunes. But I probably won't put my other project out 'til July now."

"I have to be optimistic in these times," she admitted.

WE TV's "Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition" airs Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT.

