Kourtney Kardashian may have just reached her breaking point.

In a preview clip for Sunday's new episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the Poosh founder finds herself in the aftermath of the physical fight with her sister Kim, which was started after the SKIMS creator criticized Kourtney's work ethic.

"Do you think I want to come into this negative environment with you guys every f--king day?" Kourtney yells through tears. "Like, it's torture."

"But, how did we even get on this? I thought we were talking about Kendall," a confused Khloe asks.

As the Good American founder asks for more clarification, Kourt rips her sisters. "Oh my god. We've moved on. We're done!" she says. "Because every day, it's your f--king attitude and your f--king attitude! Every day."

Kourtney tells Khloe the two are "completely fine" when they're not filming, but Kim chimes in, "Actually, you should go!"

"I don't want to be near your fat ass, ok? I don't," Kourtney yells back. Beginning to walk away, she adds, "I'm stuck in this f--king trap!"

In a confessional, the mother of three opens up about her negative feelings on the reality series, saying she feels that her sisters are "so critical" of her.

"I don't understand why there's all of this judgement about the way that we each want to live our lives," she explains. "We should be accepted for what we each want to do and it's not a positive environment for me want to be in environment every day when I feel like they're so critical of me."

"I think I just reached my point of not being able to tolerate it anymore," Kourtney adds.

Meanwhile, Kendall and Khloe talk with Kim about their confusion over why Kourtney got so angry.

"I think Kim and I both are really surprised as to how things escalated so quickly," Khloe relays in a confessional. "We don't know where all of this has come from. We know there's been friction recently, but I don't think any of us knew it was this bad and heavy. It's really surprising that it's gone this far."

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET on E!

