Bernie Sanders suspended his presidential campaign on Wednesday.

After a series of crippling primary defeats, the popular Vermont Senator finally conceded the race to his Democratic opponent, leaving Americans with just two choices for President come November: Joe Biden or Donald Trump.

"I have concluded that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful, and so today I am announcing the suspension of my campaign," he told supporters during a livestream, admitting the decision was "difficult and painful."

Today I am suspending my campaign. But while the campaign ends, the struggle for justice continues on. https://t.co/MYc7kt2b16 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 8, 2020

Let us go forward together. The struggle continues. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 8, 2020

He accepted that his 300 delegate deficit made the path to victory "virtually impossible"; however he said the nominee-elect was "a very decent man who I will work with to move our progressive ideas forward."

Twitter lit-up with reaction from his supporters to the announcement, divided mainly into three groups: Dismay at the decision; gratitude for everything he has done; and worry that Biden will not be able to defeat the incumbent.

See some of the reactions below:

I know Bernie well. He’s a good man, a great leader, and one of the most powerful voices for change in our country. And it’s hard to sum up his contributions to our politics in one, single tweet. So I won’t try to. https://t.co/Z6OkCDWFNm — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 8, 2020

And to Bernie’s supporters: I know that I need to earn your votes. And I know that might take time. But I want you to know that I see you, I hear you, and I understand the urgency of this moment. I hope you'll join us. You're more than welcome: You're needed. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 8, 2020

Thank you @BernieSanders, for fighting so relentlessly for America’s working families during this campaign. Your fight for progressive ideas moved the conversation and charted a path for candidates and activists that will change the course of our country and party. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 8, 2020

Bernie Sanders is a fucking hero. Let’s come together and beat this guy. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) April 8, 2020

Thank you Bernie - for doing your best to fight for all of us, from the beginning, for your entire life.



Thank you for fighting hard, lonely fights in true devotion to a people’s movement in the United States.



Thank you for your leadership, mentorship, and example. We love you. https://t.co/CqErUDlsvX pic.twitter.com/33x7hm5ErH — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 8, 2020

.@BernieSanders is an extraordinary leader. From health care to climate change, his campaign drove the conversation around what's in the best interests of working families. We must continue that spirit and ethos as we work to unite the party to defeat Trump. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 8, 2020

I’ve admired @BernieSanders’ courage for 20 years and loved getting to know him this last year on the trail. He and his supporters are a tremendous force, and I’m looking forward to teaming up to end the Trump presidency and open the door to a better American era. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) April 8, 2020

Thank you @BernieSanders for your passion and service in the best interests of our nation. We know you will continue to fight for all Americans. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 8, 2020

Bernie is suspending his campaign but his efforts advanced many ideas our nation must embrace from health care as a right to ending the nightmare of crippling college debt.



I look forward to continuing to work with @BernieSanders in the Senate for true justice for all. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) April 8, 2020

.@BernieSanders &Jane are good friends of ours. Bernie &I came into the Senate together &in the words of Paul Wellstone, he‘s always fought tirelessly to improve peoples' lives. His decision to end his campaign is a decision to unite our party &shows he is a true public servant. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) April 8, 2020

Transformative change doesn't happen from Oval Office or Congress. It happens when people on the streets demand it.



I am grateful for @BernieSanders who beautifully called out the broken systems fueled by #corporategreed on the national stage, but it doesn't stop with him. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 8, 2020

Deepest gratitude, Bernie. You articulated a vision for a much better America & we’ll keep working to make it happen. For those who’ve supported you, it will take a few days to process this. But we’ll rise up with passion & renewed dedication, always with your name on our hearts. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) April 8, 2020

.@BernieSanders, You’ve forever changed the party & made us reflect upon all the ways we need to do more & be better. Your efforts will be reflected in every advocate and activist for generations to come and will inspire policy that will make the world a better place. Thank you. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 8, 2020

Feel sorry for Bernie Sanders. Was hoping that something would happen to show Americans why they need universal healthcare, unfortunate that nothing came up. — Frankie Boyle (@frankieboyle) April 8, 2020

Wow. I’m heartbroken about Bernie. In all this darkness, he made me believe that people, together, could be the light. He continues to be an inspiration. And he’ll never stop fighting for us.

Thank you, Bernie. For me, you’re right up there w Mr. Rogers.💔♥️ — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) April 8, 2020

Thank you for fighting for everyone Senator Sanders 🏳️‍🌈💗 @BernieSanders To all of his supporters, thank you for caring & fighting and I know how hard this day is for you. I hope we can all come together & defeat Trump. — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) April 8, 2020

To @JoeBiden and his campaign, staff, and supporters.



Votes are EARNED.

They are won and wooed.



By stepping down in early April, which rarely happens, @BernieSanders has given you the gift of time to try to earn these votes.



Be substantive. Platitudes don't matter to us. — Shaun King (@shaunking) April 8, 2020

A lot of people on Twitter, already struggling with the coronavirus lockdown, were taking the news VERY hard:

just when I think 2020 can’t get worse, Bernie sanders suspends his campaign



THERE IS NO HOPE. pic.twitter.com/aXceiEJFNN — 𝑙𝑒𝑛𝑎. ♕ (@ChismosaLena) April 8, 2020

I never thought this issue would be re-released...Wow Bernie . #BernieDropOut Damn Bernie! pic.twitter.com/Pk9YTHM9w4 — david4real (@Dart_4) April 8, 2020

Advanced copy of Bernie’s campaign suspension speech pic.twitter.com/F73lZ0lh8T — Slade (@Slade) April 8, 2020

Biden Supporters using the hashtag #BernieDropOut & RIP Bernie vs them after the election in November when Biden loses....... pic.twitter.com/CuJQAJBsg7 — 𝙇𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙉𝙇𝙀𝙂𝘼𝘾𝙔 (@LatinLegacy) April 8, 2020

Damn Bernie was our only hope pic.twitter.com/ujO3ajYoM1 — Tae ⚡️ (@itsdiontae) April 8, 2020

DAMN BERNIE YOU REALLY HAD TO BREAK MY FUCKING HEART HUH pic.twitter.com/Jqpju0N92N — koi 🧢🌹 (@pseudokristos) April 8, 2020

The whole United States watching Bernie Sanders drop out knowing they only have joe Biden and trump to vote for now pic.twitter.com/YR4t8Shk4B — john (@iam_johnw) April 8, 2020

Damn Bernie, now I have to vote for Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/XlP3T3bNJ8 — Nick G ✵ 🏳️‍🌈 (@Nickybober) April 8, 2020

Not everyone was a Bernie supporter, of course

Wow, Bernie is unwilling to give up his delegates, and wants more of them! What’s that all about? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

Can’t see AOC plus 3 supporting Sleepy Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

I, for one, am glad that Bernie decided to have people wait in line in Wisconsin for hours in the midst of a global pandemic so he could get one more night of vanity out of this race. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 8, 2020

