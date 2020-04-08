News By TooFab Staff |
Bernie Sanders Concedes, Twitter Reacts
Getty

And then there were two.

Bernie Sanders suspended his presidential campaign on Wednesday.

After a series of crippling primary defeats, the popular Vermont Senator finally conceded the race to his Democratic opponent, leaving Americans with just two choices for President come November: Joe Biden or Donald Trump.

"I have concluded that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful, and so today I am announcing the suspension of my campaign," he told supporters during a livestream, admitting the decision was "difficult and painful."

He accepted that his 300 delegate deficit made the path to victory "virtually impossible"; however he said the nominee-elect was "a very decent man who I will work with to move our progressive ideas forward."

Twitter lit-up with reaction from his supporters to the announcement, divided mainly into three groups: Dismay at the decision; gratitude for everything he has done; and worry that Biden will not be able to defeat the incumbent.

See some of the reactions below:

A lot of people on Twitter, already struggling with the coronavirus lockdown, were taking the news VERY hard:

Not everyone was a Bernie supporter, of course

