Kelly Ripa needed a moment to collect herself today while filming "Live with Kelly and Ryan," as she got a little emotional detailing how things are going in self-isolation with her family.

The TV host is currently in lockdown in NYC with husband Mark Consuelos and their three kids; Michael, 22, Lola, 18 and Joaquin, 17. During the coronavirus pandemic, the morning show has been filming remotely, with the hosts speaking to each other via video conference.

"Look, I'm not going to lie, OK? I'm going to let you in on a little secret: I'm currently not speaking to two of my three kids right now, OK?" she began, in a joking tone. "I'm not talking to two of them because ... just because, we're all in the same boat together, right?"

"Like, I haven't gotten to hug my parents. I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents," she said, now choking back tears. "And my kids, like, won't hug me. And I'm like, 'Guys we've all been in lockdown together. We're fine. You can give me a hug. It's fine.'"

"Anyway, I'm sorry. I don't know why I'm crying. Maybe I'm just going to get my period, who knows?" she continued, eliciting quite the reaction from Ryan Seacrest. "Sorry, did I shout that? Did my inner monologue come out? Sorry, I didn't mean to do that. Didn't mean to do it."

Earlier in the show, the two spoke about how they're handling anxiety while self-isolating. For Seacrest, he's been Googling photos of olive trees, while Ripa has been checking out soothing Instagram accounts and watching clips of Dr. Pimple Popper.

She then spoke about the situation has really affected Joaquin and Michael, in regards to their education, after Joaquin's Regents exams were canceled and Michael's college graduation was called off.

"It's so funny because my youngest, Joaquin, he's so different than my other two kids, who would have been dancing, just dancing around the house. They would have been so excited," said Kelly. "But he has this level of anxiety from it. He felt so prepared for his exams. He's not relieved. This whole thing is playing into every sense of anxiety he has in his life, it's the uncertainty of everything making him very anxious."

As for Michael, his school was going to have two ceremonies at Yankee Stadium and Radio City Music Hall, two "iconic establishments that we're not going to get to experience" anymore said Ripa. "Again, these are small problems considering that so many people are losing their loved ones and very, very sick," she added, "But it is what it is, you know I mean? Michael, by the way, is not bothered at all."

She also felt bad for her father, who had to delay knee surgery for the time being and was also looking forward to seeing his grandson graduate from college. "It was a such a big talking point in our house," added Ripa.

In mid-March "Live with Kelly and Ryan" began filming without a studio audience, before they eventually moved the whole operation to their respective homes indefinitely.

