Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos are making a huge donation toward relief efforts in their home city of New York amid the ongoing and escalating coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report by People, the couple has donated $1 million, allocating a portion of those funds to the governor's office for the purpose of purchasing additional ventilators in anticipation of a continued rise in coronavirus cases that could tax the medical equipment currently available.

The remainder of their purported donation is to be gifted to Win, a charitable organization that is "the largest provider of family shelter and supportive housing in New York City, per the organizations's website.

New York is one of the hardest hit so far in the ongoing health crisis, with more than 5,200 confirmed cases and 29 deaths as of Thursday night's reporting by The New York Times.

The nation's total confirmed cases continues to spike as testing becomes more readily available, jumping over 13,000 during the overnight hours on Thursday, according to CNN. At least 193 people have died so far.

A lot of celebrities have been stepping up in the wake of this unprecedented health crisis in the modern era. This latest donation comes on the heels of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively also offering $1 million toward relief efforts, with their donation earmarked for food banks across the United States and Canada.

There is so much uncertainty about COVID-19 and how much more severe the situation might get before it begins to improve, so it's heartwarming to see celebrities and people who have the means offering up their support to help organizations that in turn are there to support those who are less fortunate.

It is through community effort and coming together (though not literally) that we will be able to reduce the curve and more quickly come out the other side of this pandemic, as China now appears to be doing.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has more than 246,000 confirmed cases and killed more than 10,000 according to the latest reports as of late on March 19.

Though the outbreak originated in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus has spread to at least 150 other countries and territories. In the US, more than 13,000 Americans have contracted the virus and over 190 have died. However, medical experts and epidemiologists predict those numbers will continue to rise.

