Florence Pugh is calling out her followers who are criticizing her relationship with Zach Braff.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old British actress shared an Instagram video addressing the "hateful" comments she received after she had posted a photo in honor of Braff's birthday earlier this week. According to Pugh, within "about eight minutes" of the post being live, "70 percent of the comments" included people "hurling abuse and being horrid."

The "Little Women" star said the hurtful remarks, which she described as "basically bullying," prompted her to turn off the comments "for the first time in my entire Instagram life."

"I will not allow that behavior on my page. I'm not about that," Pugh told the camera, after saying her page is to "bring some light" and positivity. "It makes me upset. It makes me sad that during this time when we really all need to be together, we need to be supporting one another, we need to be loving one another. The world is aching and the world is dying and a few of you decided to bully for no reason."

"I'm 24 years old. I have been working since I was 17 years old," She continued. "I have been earning money since I was 17 years old. I became an adult when I was 18 years old and I started paying taxes when I was 18 years old."

The Oscar nominee, who has previously been met with criticism over the age difference between her and Braff, 45, faced her critics head-on.

"I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life ever, ever tell anyone who they can and cannot love," she told the camera. "It is not your place. And really, it has nothing to do with you."

"So if those rules are something that you do not like then please unfollow me because the abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you're throwing at me, and I don't want those followers," Pugh continued, adding that she doesn't want to have to disable her comments section. "I don't want that on my page. It's embarrassing, it's sad and I don't know when cyberbullying became trendy."

The "Fighting With My Family" star concluded, "I don't know why [bullying] is a cool thing and it's never been what my page has been about. So here's to you guys and I hope we can keep on being positive and for those who don't agree on with anything that I just said, I kindly ask that you unfollow me because that is not my page."

Pugh captioned her post, "My relationship with Instagram. In true Flo fashion, wearing spot stickers and all. To those of you that this video applies to -- please listen. Please learn. Being hateful is not trendy."

In addition to Pugh's followers, celebrity fans took to the comments section to show their support for the actress.

"'being hateful is not trendy' a new tattoo for my chest," Ariana Grande wrote. "oh i love and appreciate u so much"

Actresses Joey King and Alexandra Shipp also chimed in. "You are simply the coolest," King wrote and Shipp said, "Beautifully put Lady! This world needs more love not hate. Keep loving like you do and others will follow by your magnificent example! I know I am 💋"

Australian model Stefania Ferrario commented, "My partner is 22 years my senior and we have been together almost 7 years. Love is a diverse beautiful thing and I hope more people open their minds up a little more."

Pugh's video came just a few days after she posted a birthday tribute for Braff, who is 21 years her senior. Sharing a sweet photo of the "Scrubs" star snuggling with this puppy, Pugh wrote "Today we shall smile wider than the clouds are grey. April 6th and we're celebrating hard! Happy Birthday wishes, boogies and cheers for this special person. Raise those bubbles and jiggle!"

The couple first sparked romance rumors last April after they were spotted holding hands in New York City. They have remained fairly private about their relationship.

Getty