Jenelle Evans is no stranger to public scrutiny as she has lived a great deal of her life in the spotlight starring on the show "Teen Mom."

But the viral vitriol has hit a crescendo recently, according to the MTV veteran, as she explained how she deals with it during her guest appearance on the Dumb Blonde podcast, which aired on Thursday.

"Sometimes it gets to you really bad," the 28-year-old explained. "You have to ignore all of it. You have to put down your phone and focus on something else."

When asked if she has "depression and anxiety," she answered, "Definitely, and a lot lately."

The latest bit of backlash came after Jenelle appeared to reconcile with her estranged husband, David Eason, at the beginning of the year. In October 2019, she filed a restraining order against him and accused him of abuse, according to TMZ. This came on the heels of her two children being removed from her care after David shot and killed the family dog for biting their 2-year-old daughter.

"I'm just living my life right now," Jenelle revealed. "Everyone is wanting to know my life, and I'm just sitting here and doing what I do and trying to lay low."

As for the rumors that she got fired from MTV for the domestic incidents, Jenelle said she is still under contract with the television company until April, and plans to venture out if they don't renew.

"I asked them, ya know, can I go do other opportunities because I've been having private meetings with other certain production companies and they literally said we can't do nothing unless they give permission or you're out of the contract," she explained to the host.

When asked if she would consider re-signing, Jenelle said, "I will do MTV stuff – but I don't want to do it under the 'Teen Mom' name anymore."

"I wanna be my own person, do my own thing, I wanna be known as Janelle Eason, not Janelle Eason from 'Teen Mom'. I'm almost 30, it's been 10 years."

She said she plans to do YouTube content, a podcast and even produce television.

"I've always like film editing," she offered as another possibility. "I've always done that since the third grade."

As to what she would tell her online haters at the moment, Jenelle had a few choice words.

"Leave me the f--k alone."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Celebrity Engagement Bling Instagram