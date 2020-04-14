Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Miranda Lambert Explains This Tiger King Photo After Getting Backlash from Fans
View Photos
Instagram
See Stars Take Their Tiger King Love to the Next Level

"I've been a fan of yours for 10+ years, but he killed innocent and healthy tigers," wrote one fan.

Miranda Lambert revealed her personal connection to "Tiger King" Joe Exotic on Monday, but not all her fans were thrilled to see the country star pictured alongside the docuseries subject.

"Here's a little Monday memory for y'all," Lambert shared, along with a photo of her with Joe Maldonado-Passage, husband John Finlay and staffer Kelci "Saff" Saffery. Additional pictures showed her next to Joe, some cages and a mobile facility for the Humane Society of Tulsa.

While many of her followers liked the photos and reacted with surprise in her comments, others found it troubling to see her next to a man who is now behind bars for animal abuse and his apparent involvement in a murder for hire plot against Carole Baskin.

"Surprised that you would post this considering you love of animals???? Odd!" exclaimed one follower. "I wouldn't be bragging about Tiger King. Have you seen hidden videos of him punching tigers in the face?" asked another, "Shame on anyone who is in his corner."

"Did you know how badly those animals were being treated?" another follower wrote. "I've been a fan of yours for 10+ years, but he killed innocent and healthy tigers."

Carole Baskin Feels 'So Angry' About Tiger King Reaction In First Interview Since Netflix Doc

View Story

Some time after her initial post, Lambert followed up with some "backstory" for the image.

"During Hurricane Harvey, the MuttNation team went to Houston to help relocate existing shelter dogs to free up shelter space for animals separated from their owners," she explained.

"MuttNation asked for volunteers who could transport some dogs from Houston to shelters in Oklahoma, where there was more room and they could be treated and adopted," she wrote. "Some guy named Joe volunteered his trailer and staff. Now I know it's 'Joe Exotic.'"

She made sure to let everyone know she had not been to his zoo, had no idea he owned tigers and, "OBVIOUSLY," would never "condone animals being treated badly."

Tiger King Stars on How They Were Portrayed, Sudden Fame, and More in Bonus Netflix Episode

View Story

Dillon Passage on What Will Definitely 'Upset' Joe Exotic When He Finally Watches Tiger King

View Story

Donald Trump Addresses Joe Exotic Pardon Plea During Coronavirus Briefing

View Story

Carole Baskin's Missing Husband Takes Center Stage in New Crime Docuseries for ID

View Story

Tiger King's John Finlay Talks Being a 'Sexual Icon,' Last Time He Spoke to Ex Joe Exotic

View Story

Why Joe Exotic Said He'd Shoot Justin Theroux's Cousin in the Head

View Story

Tiger King's Joe Exotic Speaks Out in Wild Interview from Prison

View Story

Rick Kirkham on What Tiger King Didn't Show: 'It Was a Hell of a Lot Worse Than What You Saw'

View Story

#MirandaLambert#TigerKing
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Celebrity

Demi Confirms She's Not Friends with Selena, Reacts to Wilmer Engagement

Demi Confirms She's Not Friends with Selena, Reacts to Wilmer Engagement
50 Cent Says Gayle King Once Confronted Him For 'Talking S--t' About Oprah

50 Cent Says Gayle King Once Confronted Him For 'Talking S--t' About Oprah
Miranda Lambert Explains This Tiger King Photo After Getting Backlash from Fans

Miranda Lambert Explains This Tiger King Photo After Getting Backlash from Fans
Shanna Moakler Details Incredible Weight Loss Journey
Celebrity Transformations

Shanna Moakler Details Incredible Weight Loss Journey