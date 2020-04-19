Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Fans Want Daily Briefings from 'Doctor' Blue Ivy Carter After Adorable Coronavirus Hand-Washing PSA
The daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z shares a home video experiment that illustrates how effective hand-washing is in repelling dirt and germs.

After mom Beyonce gave an impassioned statement about the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus on black communities in the United States, daughter Blue Ivy Cartner broke it down about why washing your hands is so important.

In a video shared to grandma Tina Knowles-Lawson's Instagram page, she did so without offering any partisan arguments or talking politics at all. Instead, she used good old-fashioned science in the only way an eight year old can, through an experiment.

In truth, it's a pretty effective visual illustration of the power of soap, though it might not hold up to the most stringent laboratory experiments. Nevertheless, it was enough for the American public, who got Blue Ivy trending on Twitter as they made calls for her to give the nation daily COVID-19 briefings over President Trump.

For many parents and homeschool teachers -- and those who find themselves both now -- Blue Ivy's experiment is even something they can recreate at home (it has admittedly been shared already during this pandemic, but not by Blue Ivy!).

That way their own children can see first-hand why washing your hands makes a difference when it comes to not only dirt you can see but also repelling those dirt, dust and virus particles you can't.

"I have this little DIY experiment that you can do at home, too," Blue Ivy expertly set up her video, with a top-down view of her workstation throughout so there would be no missing a moment of the action.

"I have a mixture of a lot of different types of soap inside of this," she said pointing to one small container. "And this is the coronavirus, or any virus-- it’s actually just pepper."

It really is that simple. She then demonstrates what happens when a soap-coated finger is immersed in her pepper (plus water) concoction. Instantly, the pepper is repelled from her finger, shooting to the edges of the bowl. Sure, it's a classic experiment, but it's all about the delivery, right?

Blue Ivy presents it so matter-of-fact and so straight, that her fans were absolutely loving every minute of it. This is the kind of cool, collected leadership we need during uncertain and, for some, scary times.

"if you wash your hands, your hands will stay clean," Blue Ivy explained. "But if you keep your hands dirty, you might get sick."

You can see how well her lesson has impacted a weary public in a representative sampling of their responses via Twitter:

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.





