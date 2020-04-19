After mom Beyonce gave an impassioned statement about the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus on black communities in the United States, daughter Blue Ivy Cartner broke it down about why washing your hands is so important.

In a video shared to grandma Tina Knowles-Lawson's Instagram page, she did so without offering any partisan arguments or talking politics at all. Instead, she used good old-fashioned science in the only way an eight year old can, through an experiment.

In truth, it's a pretty effective visual illustration of the power of soap, though it might not hold up to the most stringent laboratory experiments. Nevertheless, it was enough for the American public, who got Blue Ivy trending on Twitter as they made calls for her to give the nation daily COVID-19 briefings over President Trump.

For many parents and homeschool teachers -- and those who find themselves both now -- Blue Ivy's experiment is even something they can recreate at home (it has admittedly been shared already during this pandemic, but not by Blue Ivy!).

That way their own children can see first-hand why washing your hands makes a difference when it comes to not only dirt you can see but also repelling those dirt, dust and virus particles you can't.

"I have this little DIY experiment that you can do at home, too," Blue Ivy expertly set up her video, with a top-down view of her workstation throughout so there would be no missing a moment of the action.

"I have a mixture of a lot of different types of soap inside of this," she said pointing to one small container. "And this is the coronavirus, or any virus-- it’s actually just pepper."

It really is that simple. She then demonstrates what happens when a soap-coated finger is immersed in her pepper (plus water) concoction. Instantly, the pepper is repelled from her finger, shooting to the edges of the bowl. Sure, it's a classic experiment, but it's all about the delivery, right?

Blue Ivy presents it so matter-of-fact and so straight, that her fans were absolutely loving every minute of it. This is the kind of cool, collected leadership we need during uncertain and, for some, scary times.

"if you wash your hands, your hands will stay clean," Blue Ivy explained. "But if you keep your hands dirty, you might get sick."

You can see how well her lesson has impacted a weary public in a representative sampling of their responses via Twitter:

I need daily briefings from Blue Ivy Carter. TYSM🥰💙 pic.twitter.com/gNBCf6ItZ7 — be still🧘🏾‍♀️🛌🏾🤸🏾‍♀️ (@prettitoni28) April 19, 2020

Dr. Blue Ivy Carter ended Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz in less than two minutes.pic.twitter.com/7P6LrRd6i9 — Jameson (@OnlyFans____) April 19, 2020

Dr. Blue Ivy before filming that video pic.twitter.com/4m7y3KRRga — I-10 by 10 (@bIackcindy) April 19, 2020

Me: *already seeing that pepper and soap trick before Coronavirus started but still supporting Blue Ivy in everything she does* pic.twitter.com/xNdvbNjqjc — Jay Art ✍🏾️ (@Jayart202) April 19, 2020

I can’t believe Blue Ivy had to waste her time to get on the internet to tell y’all to wash your dirty hands pic.twitter.com/Jtpclvn43G — Jess. (@_heyyyjess) April 19, 2020

blue ivy scientist blue ivy disease control specialist blue ivy doctor blue ivy epidemiologist blue ivy virologist blue ivy president amen pic.twitter.com/lIKNHSOq9L — ⿻ (@irissknowles) April 19, 2020

If Blue Ivy doesn’t inspire you to wash your hands correctly, then no one can. 💦 🖐 https://t.co/uOZim26YSA — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) April 19, 2020

Dr. Blue Ivy’s maid coming to clean up her mess after she cured Corona with soap and black pepper. pic.twitter.com/8Nfd1d0ZtX — 🥀Jamol Simon (@JamolSimon) April 19, 2020

Blue Ivy’s impact >>>>>. We should all be thanking her. pic.twitter.com/cKMJdwrDVM — michelle 🇰🇪 (@moraamichelle_) April 19, 2020

When Dr. Blue Ivy dipped her clean little finger in that dirty water. pic.twitter.com/g17bRXkJYK — Jermaine Watkins ✍🏾 (@JermaineWatkins) April 19, 2020

That’s DOCTOR Blue Ivy Carter to you pic.twitter.com/ZpgTf6UarD — Shyla Watson (@shylawhittney) April 19, 2020

Blue Ivy in the lab finding the cure for corona (colorized 2020) pic.twitter.com/2lcKCmbnGF — J (@SznFred) April 19, 2020

Blue Ivy has the sweetest voice! Omg melted my heart hearing her talk! 😫🤩 — Jimi Meaux Co. (@JimiMeaux) April 19, 2020

blue ivy over here giving us lessons on washing our hands 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/8VAC95rTSK — Alx ✊🏾✊🏾 (@thafreshstkd305) April 19, 2020

