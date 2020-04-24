Ricky Gervais says multi-millionaire celebs need to shut up when it comes to lecturing the public amid the coronavirus lockdown.

"For a start, you won’t hear me complain -- not when there's [United Kingdom National Health Service] nurses doing 14 hours shifts -- and frontline workers carrying on and risking their health," the comedian explained while on BBC Radio 5. "I'm fine. Don't worry about me … I go for walks on Hampstead Heath, and we've got a garden."

"There are people in high rise blocks with three kids -- I can't complain," he continued. "This is why millionaires in their mansions with their gym and going for a swim can't lecture people."

"People are sick of being lectured, multi-millionaires telling them to clean out their coffee jar and put it in the right bin -- they know those celebs are taking private jets to their private islands."

"They are sick of it," Gervais insisted while on BBC Radio 5, according to The Sun.

The sardonic comedian went on to comment on the widely derided "Imagine" cover instigated by Gal Gadot and starring many of her celeb pals.

"That Imagine video,"Gervais said, "it's not that bad, they're probably very nice people."

"It was an awful rendition," he went on to explain, "but they might have been doing it for good reasons, to help these 'normal nobodies'."

"But they're going, 'My film's coming up and I'm not on telly -- I need to be in the public eye,' not all of them but some of them."

Gervais then went in for the proverbial kill: "You can see in their eye -- 'I could cry at the beauty of my personality, I'm just so beautiful for doing this' and everyone sees that -- we get it."

You can watch the second season of Gervais' show "Afterlife" on Netflix, which just dropped today.