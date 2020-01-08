Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Lori Loughlin's Prison Consultants Are Worthless Says Abby Lee Miller (Exclusive)
The "Dance Moms" star also explained why Lori does not need to learn martial arts.

If Lori Loughlin did hire prison consultants, she just wasted her money.

So says Abby Lee Miller, who claimed the service is just a money-making racket aimed at ripping off scared to death first-time inmates.

Last week it was reported the "Fuller House" star, who is awaiting trial for her alleged part in the college admission scam, had contracted prison experts to teach her the ropes about being inside — including lingo and martial arts. Other news sources, however, have confirmed this isn't true.

Either way, "Dance Moms" star Miller — who spent eight months in prison for bankruptcy fraud in 2017 — says the so-called experts are "full of crap."

The 54-year-old said that before serving her sentence, she hired two — one personally and one by Lifetime — and "neither one of them knew anything what they were talking about. They were full of crap."

She scoffed at the idea Loughlin had supposedly done so to learn "prison etiquette".

"I don't know what prison etiquette is," she said, shaking her head. "Prison etiquette is you put your napkin on you lap, you wait til everyone's been served before you start eating."

"The women that I met were some of the most intelligent, well-educated, wonderful women that were taking the fall for a boss, or a guy, or because they fought the government — they got a year and a day, and said 'absolutely not, I'm not guilty,' and got ten years," she said.

As for Lori having to learn martial arts to defend herself? Another pointless endeavor, Miller insisted, because unlike her, Aunt Becky was actually super nice on TV.

"She was very sweet and wonderful on her television show. It was a scripted show, people are going to want to talk to her," Miller explained.

"They're going to want to know what it's like to work with John Stamos, and is he that hot in person; they're going to want to know about the twins."

Her "Dance Moms" persona did not warrant the same reaction, alas.

"I was a different story," she recalled. "The guards were completely combative with me, they were so disrespectful and so rude, and kicked me in the head and kicked my bed and all of this because 'Oh you yelled at those kids on TV, you're not going to talk to us like that, blah blah blah'."

"I was like, that's not who I am 24/7. You're not doing a pirouette wrong; why would I say anything to you?"

Abby appealed for Lori to call her, as she had "a lot" of information to share. "I'd be more than happy to talk to her," she said. "I won't charge her."

Unlike those supposed prison consultants, who are "just a racket," she said.

"They're just making money off of people going in and they're scared to death."

Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of spending $500,000 in a scheme to get their daughters Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade into USC as part of the school's crew team, even though the girls are not rowers. They both plead not guilty in connection with the bribery ring in which 50 people in total were charged.

