Oprah, Spielberg, Malala and Jon Stewart Surprise Graduates on Some Good News

Youtube

Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson also appear in the latest episode of John Krasinski's weekly feel-good talk show.

While they may not have had a real graduation, it's going to be hard to top the commencement speakers John Krasinski recruited for these students.

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping many students from walking in their high school, college and, yes, even preschool ceremonies, the "Jack Ryan" star held a virtual event to celebrate the Class of 2020.

This week on "Some Good News," his, weekly feel-good talk show highlighting the positive amid these tough times, Krasinski held a video conference with recent graduates.

In it, he gave valedictorians the chance to give their graduation speeches -- with one guy even quoting Tony Stark in his -- before giving a few students the chance of a lifetime.

Instead of having commencement speeches, Krasinski recruited a few famous faces for one-on-one commencement conversations between grads and some truly iconic names.

The students were shocked as Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, Jon Stewart and Malala all popped up and surprised four lucky grads, who were then able to ask questions of their idols.

Malala -- who also didn't get a graduation herself this year -- revealed advice she'd share with her younger self, Stewart advised one young man on how to take the next step in life and Spielberg highlighted how "imagination and innovation" will get everyone through this time.

"This is a time of huge loss, but it's also a chance to dream big about our future together," he explained.

Oprah was asked to reveal a moment that may have felt like a failure at the time, but ended up being good in hindsight. She pointed to being demoted from news anchor in the '70s.

"I was humiliated, I was embarrassed," she revealed. "What they did was instead of firing me, put me on the local talk show. The day I did my first talk show, I felt like I had come home to myself. I believe failure is an opportunity to move in another direction."

The episode also included a cameo from Ryan Reynolds -- who gave an extremely brief weather update -- and Samuel L. Jackson, who recreated a viral story of two young girls who shouted compliments at people in the street.