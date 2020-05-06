Hailey Baldwin Pops Justin Bieber's Pimples, Is on Mission to Cure His Acne

Facebook_Watch

Bieber also opens up about battling depression in the latest episode of their Facebook Watch series.

A cooking class with Justin and Hailey Bieber led to a frank discussion about skincare and depression, with a little pasta on the side.

The couple, who are quarantining inside their Toronto home got very, very candid about their food issues and grooming routines.

Hailey started by saying, "Justin has really really really nice skin naturally and over the last two years he's been struggling with adult onset acne breakouts."

"And so I'm super into skin care and especially because we've had a lot of time in this quarantine," she went on, "I told him that by the time we exit this quarantine he is going to have glowing perfect skin. We are going to work on that. And he's very nicely let me."

"She's been picking and prodding at my skin," Justin admitted.

"It's not good to pick at pimples," his wife explained.

"She pops them, she puts like serum and like does masks for me," he said, "the whole thing."

"You've already helped me with my self-confidence," he continued, "even just getting my skin to the way it is now."

"When you were struggling a bit with depression," his wife began to explain, "the biggest change I saw was two things. The biggest thing I saw was when you got on the proper antidepressant which you're no longer on cause you worked with a doctor and felt like it wasn't needed anymore."

"When that happened and when you changed your diet," she continued.

"I feel like I'm not depressed," he said.

"Sugar and gluten were your biggest two," Hailey explained.

"Depression's a real thing," Justin said. "A lot of people struggle with depression and people look at it like it's a weakness. Having help doesn't mean you're weak, it just means you care about yourself and you care about those around you and you want to be a healthy individual. When you tell me that you're proud of me, it means more than anybody else."