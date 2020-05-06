Meghan Markle Reads to Baby Archie For His First Birthday in Adorable Video

Instagram

Happy Birthday, Archie!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shared adorable new footage of their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on his first birthday.

In a sweet video posted on the Save the Children's Instagram page Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex read one of Archie's favorite books, "Duck! Rabbit!" on his special day to raise funds for families in need during the coronavirus pandemic. While Meghan read the story with Archie on her lap, Harry took on the role of the cameraman, filming the sweet moment.

During storytime, Archie helped out his mom by assisting in turning the pages. "Let's go to the next page, look Arch!" Meghan said at one point as Archie flashed a grin, showing off his bottom baby teeth. Archie smiled again when Meghan and Harry mimicked the sound of a duck.

Archie seemed like he was over "Duck, Rabbit" mid-story, as he grabbed another book off the ground and threw it back down, causing Harry to let out a few chuckles behind the camera.

When Meghan reached the end of the story, she and Harry both clapped and cheered. "Yay! The end! Woo! Bravo!" Harry yelled.

"Da, da, da, da, da," Archie said, looking at dad.

Watch the full clip, below.

The post marks the first time baby Archie has been pictured since New Year's Eve when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a photo of Archie in Harry's arms as they stood in front of a lake in Canada. The royal tot was also the star of Harry and Meghan's first Christmas card as a family of three.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- who married in 2018 and welcomed son Archie in May 2019 -- revealed back in January they would be stepping down from their royal duties and would be splitting their time between the U.K. and North America. After spending several months in Vancouver Island, Canada, Harry and Meghan moved to Los Angeles in March. The two were spotted looking at homes in Bel-Air last month.

In April, the Sussexes' revealed their new non-profit organization has been named Archewell, in honor of their son. However, the two told The Telegraph they were postponing the launch of the multi-media educational empire amid the pandemic.

"Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be," the Duke and Duchess told the publication in a statement."

