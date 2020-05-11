Oprah Reveals to Gayle Why Her Dog Sadie Is Quarantining in the Guest House

"I may be going too far, but I'm just being extra, extra, extra careful."

Oprah Winfrey and her longtime partner Stedman Graham reunited last month after the latter had been self-isolating in their guest house -- but now Lady O's beloved cocker spaniel, Sadie, has moved in.

During a special Instagram Live edition of "The OG Chronicles," which featured the TV personality and her BFF Gayle King answering fan questions about their lives in isolation, Oprah revealed her dog, Sadie, is currently quarantining in her guest house amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"She's in the guest house for 14 days, because she had an eye infection and went to the vet," Oprah explained, adding that she became concerned while watching the veterinarian examine Sadie through a virtual call.

"The vet started out with her mask on, but then took the mask off while she was doing Sadie's eye...literally talking directly into her eye," Oprah continued. "I may be going too far, but I'm just being extra, extra, extra careful."

Though Gayle said she doesn't think pets -- or more specifically dogs -- can infect their owners, Oprah interrupted and explained, "I heard about a pug in New York! We don't know that! And I heard about two cats!"

According to the Center for Disease Prevention (CDC), there is currently no evidence that pets, including dogs, play a "significant role" in spreading COVID-19.

"We are still learning about this virus," they explained, "but it appears that it can spread from people to animals in some situations."

Meanwhile, Oprah told Gayle she's not only taking extra precautions with her dogs, but with herself as well. The OWN creator said she's canceled all of her plans through the remainder of 2020.

"I have canceled everything on my calendar outside my gates through the rest of the year, including O Magazine's 20th-anniversary party," Oprah explained. "I just don't think it's gonna be safe to be in large group settings until this virus is over, in every form."

"I also had pneumonia [last year]...and am just now getting through all the bronchial stuff," she added. "So I will not be leaving these gates this summer. I might poke my nose out in the fall...but I'm gonna wait and see."

Oprah also opened up about how the pandemic has changed her perspective about people who work "menial" jobs.

"I have always been the kind of person that when I'm staying in hotels, I always leave tips to the maids," she said. "I've always had regard for the people who make my life easier and more comfortable. I've never not seen other people, but I think now more than ever I will not look at people who do the so-called "menial" jobs the same again...or the so-called 'grunt work.'"

On a much lighter note, a fan asked Oprah and Gayle which celebrity they would pick to quarantine with. And the two ladies made amazing choices: Oprah chose Hollywood hunk Bradley Cooper and Gayle picked Latin singer Maluma.

"Bradley and I are good friends and we have really good conversations over text, and we have good conversations over the phone when we're together, so I'd pick Bradley Cooper," Oprah explained. "For me, Bradley is not a boy-girl thing, although he's cute...no disrespect to Stedman! He's just so fantastic to talk to."

As for Gayle, she said she became enamored with Maluma after interviewing him on "CBS This Morning" recently. "I found him so charming and so smart," she said. "I've always wanted to learn Spanish, so I think quarantining with him would be great. He's a really, really great guy."

