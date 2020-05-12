Teen Mom Recap: Amber Portwood Makes New Boyfriend Take a Lie-Detector Test

MTV

They just started dating, but Amber's already having doubts.

Since Amber Portwood's Belgian boyfriend Dimitri Garcia came to America to be with her, they've had their first date, first kiss and now ... first lie-detector test?!

With Dimitri in the States for three months after the two met online, Portwood admitted she started seeing "red flags" on Tuesday's "Teen Mom OG" after headlines came out saying the two were dating. "Things with Dimitri are going great, but I've been burned before and I'm not sure if I can fully trust him," she said in a voiceover, before wondering whether he had "something to do" with their relationship news going public.

Speaking with ex Gary Shirley about her concerns, she said it was fishy "European media caught wind" they were dating right when he showed up in America.

"All I want from a guy is honesty. I feel like I'm way honest with men, which is how they get me," she continued. "I want him to take a lie detector test. You don't know what anybody's intentions are either, fame, having their name in the media, some people want that, like [ex Matt Baier], Matt did that. He thought he was going to be famous after we broke up."

Portwood and Baier actually did a lie-detector test together when they were a thing and it ended in disaster. Though he came out clean when asked whether he cheated on Portwood, he apparently wasn't as honest about making "sexual advances" at other women.

When she presented the idea of a polygraph to Dimitri, he was surprisingly receptive.

"You know I have horrible trust issues because I've been hit with shit so hard with my exes, it's like holy crap I was naive," she said while pitching the idea. "I would like you to do a lie detector test, just to show me I'm not wasting my time with you. It's gonna be hurtful if I find anything out in the future."

The two later sat down with a test administrator, who asked Amber why she wanted this done in the first place. She explained that she'd been cheated on in the past and wanted to make sure Dimitri was there "for the right reasons" and "in the country for me."

He was first asked whether he had profited off of Amber's money or fame. No deception was indicated and he gave a "truthful no." Next, he was asked whether he was with her for her money ... again, no and no deception. In fact, the administrator said he sensed "relief" from Dimitri after answering that question, like it was something he really wanted to get validated.

Have you been truthful? Yes. Any other girlfriends? No. Do you consider yourself an honest person? Yes. With those answers, Dimitri passed with flying colors.

Following the test, Dimitri said he was relieved, as Amber said she did trust him more. That being said, she was still "scared to be in a relationship" and about "giving myself fully to you" because of what she'd been through in the past.

"I never thought I could be loved," she added, as he told her loved her, "just for you."

"It's hard to accept that you do love me for some reason," Portwood replied. "Sometimes love, no explain. Sometimes it's just love," he told her. Their segment ended with both of them saying how happy they were to find each other.