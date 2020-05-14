Julianne Hough Reacts to Comments About Her 'Strange' Energy Workouts

Women's Health

Julianne Hough is not all that concerned with comments calling her energy workouts strange, because she says she's really just trying to help people.

In an interview with Women's Health for their June cover story, the "Dancing with the Stars" pro, 31, spoke about her KINGRY workout method, a personal energy practice that's "whole mission is to help people connect to their most authentic self."

Earlier this year, Hough went viral after she participated in an energy cleansing exercise at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, alongside holistic health guru Dr. John Amaral. Her worm-like dance movements followed by a piercing scream and what looked like an explosion of pleasure left her Instagram followers thinking she had received an exorcism -- or an orgasm -- in public.

"Trust me, I got all the comments," Hough told Women's Health, adding that Amaral was removing "stuck" energy from her spine. "Everything that's energy moves in a wave."

The dancer said she wants to continue to explore alternative practices and share them with others -- even if they might not be ready for them yet.

"I'm a deep-ass person. There is no right or wrong in my viewpoint," Hough explained. "It is based on what works well for you. If those modalities feel strange to people, it may not be for them -- or it may not be for them yet -- and I’m okay with that. I believe in helping people trust what’s already within them."

The former "America's Got Talent" judge also recalled the reaction from her husband, Brooks Laich, when he watched her perform her KINGRY workout during a livestream back in March.

"He said, 'Wow, I got emotional just watching,'" she said of her husband of three years. "Brooks was feeling my energy; he was feeling the collective energy of all the people watching."

Meanwhile, Hough also discussed the transformative experience she went through a few years ago, something she's been open about in the past. One of the experiences included an "unplugging from the societal beliefs and cultural beliefs and religious beliefs that [she] grew up in."

For those who don't know, the "Burlesque" star was raised Mormon. And last August, Hough revealed that she's "not straight."

Speaking about her sexuality now, Hough said, "I believe in soul love, whatever that looks like. I kind of don't believe in labels. It doesn’t mean that I won’t have a baby, etc. It just means that I’ve unplugged from what I feel like I should be doing versus what I actually want to be doing."

According to Hough, her "transformation" has even impacted her endometriosis, a painful disorder in which tissue that usually lines the uterus grows outside of it.

"I will tell you, through this transformation of really connecting back to my truth, I haven't had symptoms of endometriosis because of the love and kindness I’m giving to my body," she said. "I believe there's stress, shame, guilt, and suppression of female energy that's associated with endometriosis, so de-layering that has really helped."

Because of her endometriosis, Hough previously froze her eggs in case she'll need to undergo IVF in the future. However, the "Footloose" star revealed that she and Laich -- who have been quarantining separately during the pandemic -- "never actually tried" to have kids.

"I think the healthier I am from the inside out -- as far as my beliefs, my energy, what I’m putting into my body -- the better prepared I’ll be when the time comes," Hough said. "We never actually tried to get pregnant. It was more of a precautionary measure: Let's do our due diligence for the future by freezing eggs."

Read more from Julianne Hough's cover story here, including how she's changing her habits and staying fit as self-isolates at home in Los Angeles.