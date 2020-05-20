Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou Recreate Classic KUWTK Wi-Fi Fight Between Khloe and Kourtney

TikTok

The reality show BFFs continue their series of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" parody videos with a spot-on lip sync recreation of the epic (and ridiculous) fight between Khloe and Kourtney.

People have come up with all sorts of creative ways to wile away their time during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the various states of lockdown that have gone with it across the nation, but there may not be anything as delightful as a pair of best friends making fun of the very reality show that made them famous.

In particular, they set their genuinely impressive lip-sync sights on one of the show's most infamous and ridiculous fights of all time. It all came down to a wi-fi signal that Khloe could not get, and then both sisters went absolutely ridiculous with it.

"Kourtney, what the f--k is up with your wi-fi?" Kylie mimicked Khloe saying while holding her phone up in the air. "You have this big-ass house and you can't afford a wi-fi box out here?"

Kourtney, always the -- we almost said practical, but this falls more in line with some of her more outlandish theories about what's safe and clean and whatever you want to call it.

Stassie absolutely nailed Kourtney's cool confidence as she told her younger sister, "It's not about affording, it's about radiation."

It's what, now?

Not one to be outdone by Kourtney's out-there comment, Khloe took things a thousand steps further with the best retort we've ever heard in our lives.

"You're gonna die anyway, you understand that, right? Die with a good Snapchat going through!"

Yass queen, tell it like it is!

Seriously, how can you argue with that? And it's infinitely updatable to the newest and hottest social media platform so these words of wisdom can echo down through the generations.

Honestly, with Andy Cohen having his guests randomly recreating "Real Housewives" moments and these "KUWTK" recreations, we're sniffing an incredibly new game show for the reality show era.

There are already lip sync battles on the air with contestants battling it out trying to mimic songs, but why not classic clips from some of the most iconic and insane moments in reality television history?

These girls absolutely nailed the delivery of these, with flawless staging, attitude and even costuming helping to sell the story. And it's so damned entertaining, we just know people would enjoy watching others succeed or fail at trying to do the same.

