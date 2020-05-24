BET Co-Founder Lays Into 'Out-of-Touch' and 'Arrogant' Biden for 'You Ain't Black' Comment

Getty

Charlamagne tha God, with whom Biden was speaking when he made the "cavalier" comment, says Biden is an "intricate part" of a system that "needs to be dismantled and rebuilt" -- asks, "What have you done for me lately?"

Joe Biden found himself in hot water with conservative pundits and some minority groups after he made a comment he later explained as a "cavalier" joke about black voters. And while he subsequently apologized for his comments (kind of), BET co-founder Robert Louis Stevenson thinks he should keep apologizing ... and apologizing ... and apologizing.

"Vice President Biden’s statement today represents the arrogant and out-of-touch attitude of a paternalistic white candidate who has the audacity to tell Black people, the descendants of slaves, that they are not Black unless they vote for him," Johnson told Fox News on Friday.

"This proves unequivocally that the Democratic nominee believes that Black people owe him their vote without question; even though, we as Black people know it is exactly the opposite. He should spend the rest of his campaign apologizing to every Black person he meets."

During a call with black business leaders later that night, Biden attempted to clarify the comments he made at the tail-end of an interview with Charlamagne tha God, saying, "I've never ever taken the African American community for granted. I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy. I shouldn’t have been so cavalier. I don’t take it for granted at all, and no one, no one should have to vote for any party based on their race or religion or background."

His senior advisor Symone Sanders beat him to the punch with the campaign's official response to his comments shortly after the segment aired.

In an off-the-cuff moment after an aide had tried to end the conversation, Charlamagne said the black community has more questions. Biden shot back, "I tell you, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black."

"It has nothing to do with Trump. It has to do with the fact that I want something for my community," Charlamagne retorted, at which point Biden touted his record and the fact he's been endorsed by the NAACP each time he's run before wrapping up the chat.

But like Stevenson, Charlamagne wasn't too thrilled with Biden's comment, either. Speaking to The Hill on Saturday, he said, "I see black communities all across America catching hell regardless of who is in the White House, because we have a bunch of underlying conditions created by systemic racism that have never been fixed."

Charlamagne tha God: "The whole system needs to be dismantled and rebuilt and [Joe Biden's] been a very intricate part of that system." pic.twitter.com/oAWeWQuzCI — The Hill (@thehill) May 23, 2020 @thehill

"The whole system needs to be dismantled and rebuilt, and he’s been a very intricate part of that system," he continued, referring to Biden. "My take away from the conversation was, I heard him talking about things that he did for black people back in the day. But you know, ‘What have you done for me lately?’ is my motto."

Put plainly, he told Mediaite, "You can't possibly want me to fear Trump more than I want something for my people."

According to Fox News, Biden has agreed to return to Charlamagne's show to face those additional questions, and presumably some feedback about his "cavalier" comment.