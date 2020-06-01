Trump Flag Waving Jeep Mows Down Protesters in California

Twitter

The President may have been holed up in a bunker this weekend, but some of his supporters were out on the streets.

Police in Visalia are investigating after two protesters were run over by a Jeep on Saturday.

Cellphone cameras captured the moment the blue Jeep, proudly waving a US flag as well as another bearing President Donald Trump's name and "Keep America Great", approached a group of protesters blocking the road.

While cars were being allowed to pass by the protesters mainly amassed on the sidewalks, one woman appeared to notice the Trump flag and stood in front of the Jeep waving her own placard.

TWITTER DO YOUR THING THEY FUCKING RAN HER OVER WITH TRUMP FLAGS. VISALIA, CA. pic.twitter.com/nyepWBubYi — BLM (@deanjoys) May 30, 2020 @deanjoys

The driver of the Jeep then accelerated into the woman, striking her as she was thrown onto the hood.

The vehicle also struck a second woman who appeared to have walked into its path oblivious.

The Jeep, carrying two men in the front and one female passenger in the back, then sped off before the crowd could react to what they just witnessed.

Both women were treated for minor injuries.

Social media quickly attempted to identify the Jeep's occupants; claims that they were students at Fresno State, as well as offspring of law enforcement, swiftly spread -- as did a petition to have them arrested.

We have been made aware of an incident that took place in Visalia today (5/30/20) that involved two people who may be enrolled students at Fresno State. As such, pursuant to campus protocol, the matter has been referred to the Dean of Students. — Fresno State (@Fresno_State) May 31, 2020 @Fresno_State

We strongly condemn the violence that took place in Visalia. It is inconsistent with the University’s core values based on the foundation of respect for all. — Fresno State (@Fresno_State) May 31, 2020 @Fresno_State

Visalia Police Department confirmed it was investigating the incident at Mooney Boulevard and Caldwell, but insisted none of its officers were parents to the suspects.

"The two adult females who were involved both received minor injuries. A petition is not necessary and the incident is being investigated by the Visalia Police Department Traffic Unit," it posted on Facebook.

"We are aware of information indicating one of the occupants is the son of a Visalia police officer. This is incorrect information. None of the occupants are children of a Visalia police officer."

Meanwhile, Fresno State tweeted that it was also aware of the incident, and that the matter had been referred to the Dean of Students.

"If the people are confirmed as enrolled students, a thorough student-conduct review will be conducted, while adhering to FERPA student-privacy laws," it wrote.

"We strongly condemn the violence that took place in Visalia. It is inconsistent with the University's core values based on the foundation of respect for all."

The incident was just one of many being circulated on social media, as police, protesters and looters all clash in the wake of the death of George Floyd in police custody a week ago.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, who knelt on his neck during an arrest for a suspected forgery has since been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, while all four officers involved in the arrest have been fired.