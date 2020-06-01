Louis Vuitton Director Virgil Abloh Ridiculed Over $50 Protester Donation

Getty

"A F--king Off-White BINDER CLIP Costs More Money Than What Virgil Donated LMFAO"

Fashion designer Virgil Abloh is in hot water with fans after what they felt was a disappointing financial response to George Floyd's death.

On Sunday, the Off-White founder and artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear shared a screenshot on his Instagram Story that showed a $50 donation to the (F)EMPOWER Community Bond Fund. While any amount of contribution is beneficial, Virgil was roasted by some followers on social media as they expected the designer to have made a bigger donation.

Many Twitter users expressed their frustration over Virgil's donation by comparing his $50 pledge to several items from Off-White, a Milan-based luxury fashion label.

"people should donate whatever they want, but man ... virgil abloh really just donated 11% of one off-white belt," a user wrote, while another person couldn't believe Virgil "really had the nerve to share his $50 donation."

Alongside a photo of a $100 Off-White binder clip, a user wrote, "A F--king Off-White BINDER CLIP Costs More Money Than What Virgil Donated LMFAO"

Other critics appeared to encourage looters to target Off-White and Louis Vuitton.

"if y'all are going to run up on anything today, let it be LV and Off-White," a user wrote. "he needs to personally feel it."

"And NOBODY should feel bad about people looting Louis Vuitton and any Off-White stores cause Virgil only donated $50!!" another added. "He should be ashamed, RUN IT UP!"

Virgil, who has many celebrity friends, including Kanye West, Bella Hadid, and Naomi Campbell, also sparked outrage from fans earlier in the day after he expressed his anger over streetwear stores being looted and destroyed.

After his friend and fellow streetwear influencer Sean Witherspoon posted photos of his store being vandalized, Virgil took to the comments section, writing, "This is f--ked up. You see the passion blood sweat and tears Sean puts in for our culture. This disgusts me. To the kids that ransacked his store and RSVP DTLA, and all our stores in our scene just know, that product staring at you in your home/ apartment right now is tainted and a reminder of a person I hope you aren't."

"We're apart of a culture together," he added. "Is this what you want?? When you walk past him in the future please have the dignity to not look him in the eye, hang your head in shame...."

Abloh's posts come amid the ongoing protests across the country over the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died while a white police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Video captured Derek Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes during Floyd's arrest for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill. Floyd was unresponsive when paramedics arrived and was later pronounced dead.

Chauvin was arrested on Friday and faces 3rd-degree murder and manslaughter charges. He and three other officers were fired in connection with Floyd's death.