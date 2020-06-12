Woman Charged With Torching Police Vehicles Tracked Down Thanks to Her Eyebrows

DOJ

Her face was almost completely covered... almost.

A woman charged with torching five police cars was tracked down via her eyebrows.

Margaret Aislinn Channon faces federal arson charges after detectives figured out who the alleged masked fire-bomber was thanks to her "unique eyebrows".

The incidents occurred on May 30 in downtown Seattle, right next to the area that has been barricaded off by protesters and claimed as the police-free Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or CHAZ.

The arrest documents include pictures of a woman, her face almost totally obscured by a mask, setting fire to unmarked police vehicles.

"This defendant was captured by multiple cameras using an accelerant, lit like a blowtorch, to start fires in five vehicles — putting the public at risk and creating the very real possibility of a structure fire amidst the throng of people protesting downtown," said U.S. Attorney Brian Moran.

In making the arrest, they compiled several pictures and videos from surveillance cameras, broadcast news video and social media posts, and from Seattle Police themselves.

The criminal complaint goes into great detail about how investigators compared the tattoos on her fingers, the clothes she was wearing — as well as her distinctive eyebrows.

"She has both tattooed eyebrows and natural eyebrows, with the two failing to line-up perfectly," the documents claim.

"This results in uneven eyebrows that are thicker and thinner in certain places and are thus irregularly shaped. Specifically, the tattooed portion of Channon's right eyebrow has a steep, sharp peak that is not seen on her left eyebrow."

While the alleged arson occurred in Seattle, Channon — who was reported missing from Texas in 2019 — was arrested at her home in Tacoma, Washington state.

Channon could face a maximum of 10 years in prison if convicted. She's expected in court on Firday.