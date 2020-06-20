James Van Der Beek Says His Wife Recently Suffered a Miscarriage, Her Fifth in 9 Years

Twitter

"The world is in pain right now. There's denial, shock, numbness, anger -- all the old patterns we cling to when deep trauma is unearthed."

James Van Der Beek's wife has suffered another miscarriage.

The actor took to Instagram Saturday to reveal that he and his wife, Kimberly, had lost another baby. Kimberly -- who shares kids Olivia, 9, Joshua, 8, Annabel, 6, Emilia, 4, and Gwendolyn, 2, with Van Der Beek -- has miscarried five times within the last nine years.

Sharing photos of two of his daughters, the "Dawson's Creek" star, 43, opened up about the family's devastating loss.

"After suffering a brutal, very public miscarriage last November, we were overjoyed to learn we were pregnant. This time, we kept the news to ourselves," Van Der Beek wrote. "But last weekend, once again, 17 weeks in... the soul we'd been excited to welcome into the world had lessons for our family that did not include joining us in a living physical body."

"We rushed @vanderkimberly to the hospital by ambulance for another harrowing night of blood transfusions," he continued. "And as I stood by, grateful for the good people who navigated the maze of regulations to save her life -- but helpless to do much for the woman I loved other than massage her feet and try to keep her warm (with my #DWTS robe, ironically) -- something kept running through my head, again and again, which I now feel compelled to share."

The "Varsity Blues" alum then reflected on the current state of the world amid the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests against systemic racism.

"We've got to take better care of each other," he expressed. "The world is in pain right now. There's denial, shock, numbness, anger -- all the old patterns we cling to when deep trauma is unearthed. And there are no words to ease that pain... to make the process hurt less or to solve it quickly. But the way out of it? Starts with an open, broken-hearted contemplation of this question: How can we take better care of each other?"

He concluded, "And to all the families who have gone through this... you are not alone. 🌈"

Back in November, shortly before he was eliminated from "Dancing with the Stars," Van Der Beek revealed his wife had suffered a miscarriage, calling the loss "every expecting parent's worst nightmare."

"You never know why these things happen," he said on the show. "That's what I've been telling my kids. All you know is that it brings you closer together, it breaks you open, it opens up your heart, it deepens your appreciation, it makes you more human."

Taking to Instagram after his elimination, Van Der Beek wrote, "Wrecked. Devastated. In shock. That's how we're feeling right now after the soul we thought were going to welcome into our family in April...has taken a short cut to whatever lies beyond this life."

"We've been through this before, but never this late in the pregnancy, and never accompanied by such a scary, horrific threat to @vanderkimberly and her well-being," he went on. "Grateful that she's now recovering, but we've only just begun unpacking the layers of this one."

"Thank you to all of our friends and co-workers (and dance partners) who have shown up for us so beautifully during this time," he added. "As many of you have said, 'There are no words...' and it's true. Which is why in a time like this it's enough to know that you're there. Grieving AND counting our blessings today."

Van Der Beek and Kimberly have been married since 2010.

