Kelly Dodd Says She's Experienced Racism As a Woman of Color

"I'm a woman of color and love everyone!"

Kelly Dodd says she's "experienced racism personally" as a Mexican American.

In a recent Instagram post, the "Real Housewives of Orange County" star, 44, announced that she's going to "stop arguing" with social media trolls. However, after a follower asked Dodd if she thinks being of Mexican descent makes her incapable of being racist, the Bravolebrity clapped back, saying she's been a victim of racism as a "woman of color."

"But, like, do you truly believe that because 'You're Mexican you can't be racist'?" the social media follower commented.

"I've experienced racism personally," Dodd wrote in reply. "I'm a woman of color and love everyone!"

Several Instagram users took issue with the Housewife's comments.

"Wait wait wait, wait a min. Lmao! I'm Hispanic, if I say some racist ignorant thing followed by, but I'm Hispanic so that makes it okay," a follower commented. "That would be ignorant of me to do so. Pero like, okay,"

Dodd's comments came less than a week after her former "RHOC" co-star Tamra Judge called on Bravo to cut ties with Dodd over remarks she made in the past.

In a TMZ video from 2016, Dodd said she doesn't "like" or "know any black guys" while outside of The Nice Guy in Los Angeles. Although she apologized at the time, Dodd's comments have recently been resurfaced by Bravo fans amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Last week when a fan asked Judge if Dodd "should be fired for her racist statements coming to light," Judge replied, "Yes I do."

"That TMZ video is disgusting!" she added. "Bravo shouldn't just single certain people out like Stassi & Kristen. There should be zero tolerance at this point."

A few hours later, Dodd hit back at Judge.

"What did you think about Tamra's response about your TMZ video?" a fan commented on one of Dodd's photos.

In response, Dodd said Judge is "just thirsty and mad she got the bullet .. Grasping for straws poor thing. I hope she finds happiness."

