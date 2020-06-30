Adam Savage's Sister Has Been Quietly Blogging About Sexual Abuse For the Past Four Years

Getty/The Second Wound

Miranda Pacchiana has filed a lawsuit accusing the "MythBusters" star of raping her repeatedly when they were children.

On Tuesday, Adam Savage's sister made the shocking claim in a lawsuit that he raped her repeatedly as a child.

But Miranda Pacchiana has been quietly blogging about the alleged abuse for almost four years now.

The now 51-year-old has run The Second Wound blog since October of 2016, where she details her struggles with the mental scars allegedly left by an until now-unnamed older brother.

On Tuesday Pacchiana announced she was suing her estranged TV star sibling, whom she accused of sexually abusing her between the years 1976 and 1979.

She claimed the attacks began when she was 7 years old and continued until she was ten, while Savage was aged between 9 and 12, as they were both growing up in Sleepy Hollow, New York.

Savage has denied her claims, accusing her of looking for a payout. The two have not spoken in twenty years.

In her lawsuit, Pacchiana claimed Savage would repeatedly rape and force oral sex upon her, force her to perform oral sex on him, and other forms of sexual abuse, including anal rape.

The suit claims he nicknamed himself the "raping blob" while pretending the abuse was a game, per the New York Post.

While the statute of limitations would typically prevent such a lawsuit, it was filed via the New York Child Victims Act, a one-year window opened in 2019 to allow victims of alleged historic abuses seek justice. While the window was due to expire in August, it was extended in May for a further five months due to COVID-19.

On Tuesday Savage issued a statement through his lawyer denying the claims.

"While I hope that my sister gets the help she needs to find peace, this needs to end," he said.

"For many years, she has relentlessly and falsely attacked me and other members of my family to anyone who will listen. By spreading numerous untrue stories about us in pursuit of a financial bonanza, she has tortured our entire family and estranged herself from all of us."

"I will fight this groundless and offensive lawsuit and work to put this to rest once and for all."

The siblings' mother Karen Savage also condemned the lawsuit in a statement, per Variety.

"It makes me very sad to say this, but my daughter suffers from severe mental health challenges, and it's devastating that she's putting Adam and our entire family through this," she said. "Adam is a good man, and I support him completely."

In the very first post on her blog, Pacchiana claimed she was in her early 20s when she first told her family she had been raped by her brother.

She said he admitted it and apologized, but his apology felt empty, and she wanted him to explore why he had done it.

But when she turned to her family, she said they all sided with him and eventually cut her off.

In her most recent post, she called her brother out, by name, for refusing to face up to his alleged crimes.

"I last made contact with my brother, Adam Savage, over two decades ago. At the time, I called him out for his callous attitude about the abuse and his apparent disregard for the damage he had caused, but he chose not to acknowledge or show any compassion for my pain," she wrote. "Not once in the ensuing years have I seen evidence that my brother cares to truly understand what he did to me. He gives me no reason to believe that he has meaningfully examined whatever compelled him to commit sexual crimes as a minor."

"While nothing can give back what Adam Savage took from me, I hope this lawsuit will also demonstrate to my fellow survivors that we do not deserve to carry the shame of sexual abuse and assault."