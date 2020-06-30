Sarah Hyland Postpones Wedding to Wells Adams

Getty

"We want to be as safe as possible."

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams won't be tying the knot anytime soon.

During Monday's episode of "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!" the couple gave an update on their upcoming wedding and confirmed their plans have been put "on hold" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"No plans as of right now. We've put all planning on hold," Hyland, 29, explained to host Chris Harrison. "All of my family is mostly on the East Coast, so for them to fly out... and just ages and of course with my health risks, we want to be as safe as possible."

Hyland has been open with her ongoing health battle with kidney dysplasia -- a condition where the kidneys don't develop normally while in the womb -- and over the past few years she was also diagnosed with endometriosis and suffered from an abdominal hernia. Being immunocompromised, the "Modern Family" star is at a higher risk for contracting COVID-19.

Hyland and Adams, 35, got engaged back in July 2019 after nearly two years of dating. The actress and "Bachelorette" alum shared the exciting news of their engagement on Instagram.

"That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff," Hyland captioned a series of photos, showing the proposal, ring and celebration after.

Adams shared footage of the proposal on his Instagram page as well, with the caption, "I'll be Johnny, you be June. But forever."

In the minute-long video, Wells gets down on one knee as Sarah puts her hand to her mouth, realizing what's about to happen. Unfortunately, the video has no audio of the proposal -- but we're willing to bet Wells said something along the lines of, "Will you marry me?" We're also willing to bet she said something along the lines of "YES" because she gives him a big hug and kiss immediately following.

The two have been dating since Fall 2017 and moved in together after doing the long-distance thing in August 2018. According to Hyland, their first date was just nine days before her second kidney transplant.

