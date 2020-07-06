JWoww Hits Back After Jersey Shore Stars Are Called Out for Reuniting without Masks

Instagram

"Glad you know all about us and think we would ever put anyone in jeopardy… especially our kids."

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley clapped back at an online critic who called her and the rest of her "Jersey Shore" family out for a photo in which she and most of her costars weren't wearing masks.

On Saturday, July 4, the reality star, 34, went to dinner at The Butcher’s Block in New Jersey to celebrate a surprise birthday party for Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino.

In the photo (above), Guadagnino was the only one wearing a face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Farley captioned the post: "Happy birthday @mikethesituation. @Vinnyguadagnino the mask won’t protect us with the shit u got jkjk."

Throughout the pandemic, people have been warned to avoid being in groups with others they haven't been quarantining with, while face masks have been recommended whenever leaving the house.

One of Jenni's followers angrily addressed their frustration in the comment section of her post, writing, "Vinny, the only one w respect for others. You would think some of u have kids at home u would protect them better."

"You should all take notes from Vinny," another follower wrote.

Farley didn’t waste any time with her hitting back.

The MTV star wrote: "We have all been tested and don't see anyone who hasn't been regularly tested."

"It's also hard to eat and wear a mask," she added. "Glad you know all about us and think we would ever put anyone in jeopardy... especially our kids."

Snooki proved she was at least cautious on her way to the dinner, as she posted a mask selfie from inside her taxi.