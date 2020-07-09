Courtney Stodden Says 'Womanizer' Brian Austin Green Wanted Her as 'His Little Secret'

Getty

Courtney is speaking out following Brian saying it was "disappointing" that she shared video of them together in a hot tub, adding that she makes bad choices.

Courtney Stodden made headlines and confused the world with a seemingly random video she shared of herself with "Bevery Hills, 90210" star Brian Austin Green cozying up together in a hot tub two months after his split from Megan Fox after nearly 10 years of marriage.

While Courtney seemed to confirm that there was nothing serious between the two, telling Fox News that they were simply having fun together, she did suggest that fun included getting physical with one another.

But purportedly that fun expanded well beyond her. In fact, Courtney said that she ultimately blocked Brian's number after "several other women who he was playing came forward to me," adding, "I stand with them and I believe them."

Calling him a "womanizer," Stodden said that Brian wanted her "to remain his little secret," which could be her way of explaining why he found her release of the hot tub video "disappointing." TooFab has reached out to representatives of Brian Austin Green for comment on these claims.

Courtney offered no context when she released the hot tub video earlier this month, but Brian quickly told TMZ that he thinks she released the video when she did to cause problems between him and another model, Tina Louise. They'd been spotted together just one day prior, though Brian says they are also not dating.

Calling the hot tub video release "disappointing," -- and the footage already weeks old when she shared it -- Brian further said that Courtney makes bad choices. He says the video was made as a "hello" for one of Courtney's friends.

Courtney told Fox News she was "stunned" by Green's comments, adding that she thinks "he looks a bit unhinged" in TMZ's video. She then turned his words around, saying, "The truth is that Brian is disappointed in himself."

She then started talking about her new music, saying she's moved on from Brian. Her new single "Side Effects" will be released July 23. Saying it's pulled from her own experiences with love, Courtney says the track is about "the repercussions many of us women face when being used."

