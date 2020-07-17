Former Miss Kentucky Gets 2 Years For Sending Topless Photos to Teen Student, Claims She Was 'Afraid'

AP/Kanawha County Sheriff's Office

A former Miss Kentucky winner was sentenced to two years in prison on Tuesday for sending nudes to a teenager.

Ramsey Bearse, 29, was accused of sending topless photos to a 15-year-old student between August and October of 2018 while she was teaching at Andrew Jackson Middle School in West Virginia, per WXIX-TV.

The beauty pageant winner admitted in court she had sent at least four of the topless photos over Snapchat and revealed the teenager had sent her explicit pictures as well.

"I didn't keep any of the photos of him or forward them to anyone else," Bearse explained. "But I did receive them and I did complement him in a way which made it look like I did want them, because again I was afraid to not appease him."

"Since I am the adult and he is just a teenager, it was definitely my fault and I accept the blame for the situation."

Bearse, who wore the Miss Kentucky crown in 2014, told the judge that one of the risque photos sent was meant for her husband.

"The young man's name was listed next to my husband's on my phone," she said. "From there, he asked me for more and I panicked. I was afraid to not appease him. When he asked for more, I sent him more photos of me which lead to him sending a photo of his privates."

Bearse was sentenced to two years in prison for sending obscene material to a minor, per WOWK-TV.

According to Kanawha Assistant Prosecutor Meshell Jarrett, she was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release and has to register as a sex offender for life.