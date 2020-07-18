Billie Eilish Says One of Katharine McPhee's Song Helped Her Through 'Some Stuff' Growing Up

"It's a great message going on. She speaks only facts in this song."

Billie Eilish and Katharine McPhee share a mutual admiration for each other.

During an episode of her podcast "me & dad radio," the Grammy winner, 18, revealed she became a huge fan after listening to one of Katharine's songs called "Over It."

"I think I was 12 or 13 -- and dad was playing this 40-second version," Billie began, explaining how her father discovered the ditty on Limewire. "It was the chorus -- that's all there really was. And the chorus has this beautiful melody -- one of those melodies that makes you feel something."

"I'm such a melody whore," she quipped. "God, melodies really get me. And this one really got me and got dad too."

who knew @billieeilish was as big of a stan of me as I am of her WHAT THE HELL 🤯 pic.twitter.com/a2yWBUHyej — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) July 17, 2020 @katharinemcphee

Bille went on to say that the song has been one of her favorites since then and always reminds her of her father.

"I just think about my dad the whole time because we found it together."

She also explained how the song helped her when times were tough growing up.

"It's a great message going on. It's gotten me through some stuff when I was a little sad 13 year old upset about all the wrong things. She speaks only facts in this song," she added.

Katharine got wind of the fandom and took to her Twitter to pay the compliment back.

"who knew @billieeilish was as big of a stan of me as I am of her WHAT THE HELL," Katharine posted, adding, this is such a sweet story! I am honored!! thank you @billieeilish."

Earlier this month, Billie said she was almost sent to therapy for her obsession with another pop singer.

The "Bad Guy" songstress revealed she was a huge fan of Justin Beiber as her mother, Maggie Baird, chimed in to say it reached a crescendo with the release of his music video for "As Long As You Love Me."

"I remember this one really well and the video, and Billie talking about it, and being excited it was coming out, and just crying and crying," Maggie said. "Everyone knows the whole Billie, Justin Bieber thing but this song was a big part of it."

Billie agreed, saying she "would watch the music video for this song and just sob."

"I just want to say -- we did consider taking you to therapy because you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber," Maggie quipped.

