Demi Lovato Says 'I Feel Free of My Demons' Two Years After Overdose

"Today is my miracle day. I'm so blessed to have one."

Demi Lovato reflected on how her life has dramatically changed two years after she almost died from a drug overdose in July 2018.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, the pop star shared an emotional message filled with gratitude in a video taken by her new fiance Max Ehrich.

"Today is my miracle day. I'm so blessed to have one," Demi began. "It represents how the [doctors] at Cedars-Sinai saved my life. How my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams."

"Only 2 years after that terrible day, I'm engaged to the love of my life," she continued, referencing Max's proposal on Wednesday. "I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one."

"I never thought this feeling was possible," she added.

Demi was sober for six years before she relapsed in 2018. Now she says she is stronger than ever.

"And it's not just because I fell in love (although that didn't hurt), but because over the past 2 years, I've done more work on myself than I have in my entire life," she explained in the post.

"Things that used to keep me down for weeks or even months, pass like tropical storms because my relationship with God has provided me infinite security."

"Long before I had an engagement ring on my ring finger, I had the word 'me' to remind myself that no matter what, I vow to love myself," she added. "You can't fully love another without loving yourself first."

"Thank you God for this peace and understanding but most of all giving me the strength to fight through my darkest times," Demi concluded. "Thank you to my family, friends and fans for always supporting me and respecting my privacy regarding this journey. I love you all."

The video comes only a few days after Demi announced her engagement to Max in a beautiful post to Instagram, saying she knew she loved Max the moment they met.

"I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all," she wrote alongside a gorgeous snap of the couple. "You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself."

"You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life," Max shared in his own Instagram post.

"Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some," he continued. "I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife."