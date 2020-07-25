Natalia Bryant Receives a Folklore Cardigan from Taylor Swift: 'I Am Obsessed'

Instagram

Natalia Bryant received an incredible gift from Taylor Swift.

On Friday, the 17-year-old daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant took to Instagram to reveal that Swift personally sent her a cream, cable knit sweater in celebration of her first single "Cardigan" off her new album "Folklore."

"Thank you SO much @taylorswift I am OBSESSED with 'folklore'!!!," Natalia shared on her Instagram Story.

Vanessa also posted a sweet photo of Natalia posing with her new cardigan.

"Thank you @taylorswift #Cardigan," Vanessa wrote alongside the pic on her Instagram Story.

Swift, 30, also sent the cardigan, which is an exact replica of the sweater she wears in the "Cardigan" music video, to other celebrities including Kesha, Kelsea Ballerini and "Cheer's" Monica Aldama.

The Bryant family have been longtime fans of Swift. After Kobe, 41, his daughter Gigi, 13, and 7 others tragically died in a helicopter crash back in January, Swift paid tribute on Twitter.

"My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy," she tweeted at the time. "I can't fathom what the families are going through."

"Kobe meant so much to me and to us all," she continued. "Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight."

However, it wasn't only his daughters who are diehard fans of the pop star. Kobe shared his love for Swift in the past, including when the Grammy winner sold out her record-breaking 16th show at Staples Center -- a.k.a the home of the Los Angeles Lakers -- back in 2015.

At the time, Kobe presented Swift with a banner in Staples Center to celebrate her achievement.

"Friends hang from time to time but banners hang forever," Kobe captioned a photo of himself showing Swift her banner. "@taylorswift #badblood #history #builddreams #breakrecords"

Kobe and Vanessa, who were married for two decades, had four daughters together: Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 1.

