Blake Shelton and Adam Levine Involve Significant Others in Insane Twitter Fight Over Singles Chart

Maroon 5's "Nobody's Love" went head-to-head against Blake Shelton's and Gwen Stefani's "Happy Anywhere" after both singles were released at the same time on Friday.

Blake Shelton and Adam Levine may not be fellow coaches on "The Voice" anymore, but clearly that petty rivalry hasn't gone away.

The boys were at it again after they both released their latest singles on the same day, this past Friday, leading to head-to-head competition on the charts. From there, the two went back-and-forth until Gwen Stefani got involved and Blake even invoked Adam's wife Behati Prinsloo.

In head-to-head competition on the iTunes chart, Blake and Gwen's "Happy Anywhere" just edged out Maroon 5's "Nobody's Love." Blake scored the number one position, with Adam and his band settling for second just behind him.

Well, nobody likes a sore loser or a sore winner, but Blake has proven himself willing to be both.

My god Adam.... You are still a pain in my ass!!!!! Go away idiot!!!! @adamlevine pic.twitter.com/skUJ9qyqfE — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 25, 2020 @blakeshelton

Sharing a screenshot of their back-to-back rankings on iTunes, Blake wrote, "My god Adam.... You are still a pain in my ass!!!!! Go away idiot!!!!"

Adam shifted over to his Instagram Stories with a screenshot of Blake's post, writing over it, "Eat shit cowboy! I'm coming for ya!"

From there, it just got funnier and funnier as Gwen (who starred opposite both men on "The Voice") jumped in to defend her man. "@adamlevine leave my boyfriend @blakeshelton alone!" she wrote on her own Instagram stories.

But Adam wasn't going to let that stand. "I will never leave him alone. He was my boyfriend first," he countered. Honestly, that was almost checkmate, but Blake wasn't done yet.

With Gwen fully backing his play, he decided to pull the rug out from under Adam by having his wife, Behati Prinsloo, back Blake as well. All he needed to do was be willing to lie ... and make a fake tweet he could pretend he resurfaced.

"I hope this doesn't affect their personal lives," Blake wrote of the fake tweet where he made it look as if Behati liked him more than Adam ... at least musically.

But Adam couldn't let that one slide, either, writing on top of a screenshot of this tweet as well. "When your grampa discovers he can make fake tweets..." he plastered on Blake's tweet.

Instagram

Behati, meanwhile, has opted to stay out of this one altogether, even as Blake brought her directly in with his slanderous lies. Instead, she took to her Instagram Stories to share an adorable picture of her dog with a butterfly wings cape on.

So maybe she won after all.

