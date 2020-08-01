Katie Holmes Talks Quarantine Life with Suri: 'I Feel Very Blessed'

Getty

"I rely on my instincts a lot but I also forgive myself for mistakes."

Katie Holmes opened up about her life with Suri while quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the "Dawson's Creek" star is known to be quite private when it comes to talking about her 14-year-old daughter, she gave a rare glimpse of their relationship in this uncertain climate.

'I like to keep her out of my interviews, but I will say that this time of quarantine has been such a lesson," Holmes, 41, confessed in an interview with The Daily Telegraph.

"Just really looking at everything you have and celebrating the simplicity of making dinner and that time together," she added.

As the world struggles with staying safe and isolated, Holmes said the time spent at home has given her many moments of reflection.

'When I think about my life, I feel very blessed. I have felt very lucky and I rely on my instincts a lot but I also forgive myself for mistakes," she revealed.

In 2012, Holmes split from Suri's father, Tom Cruise, after marrying him in 2006.

Since then, she has focused on her career -- her movie "The Secret: Dare to Dream" was released Friday -- and raising Suri in New York City.

In April, she showed off the creative at-home birthday party she threw for Suri, filled with crafty decorations and an adorable flower crown.

"Birthday vibes 💕💕" she captioned a picture of Suri wearing the crown on Instagram.

"It was a beautiful moment," Holmes recalled to ET. "This year is a reminder that the simple things are really beautiful. I think when you have less, you are more creative."

"This lockdown has had a lot of silver linings."