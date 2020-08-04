Cynthia Bailey's Ex, Peter Thomas, Says He May Have Got COVID-19 From Fans

Getty/Instagram

"People come up to me and ask me to take pictures all the time. And they want me to have the mask off and they want to hug on me."

Former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star, Peter Thomas, revealed he has COVID-19 and says his adoring fans may be an integral part of the contact tracing.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 58-year-old ex of Cynthia Bailey posted a video of himself in bed, asking for people to "wear your mask, wear gloves and practice social distancing."

"I'm in bed, of course. I'm in bed now for the last eight days," he said. "I was negative five times -- on the sixth time I was positive."

"People come up to me and ask me to take pictures all the time," he continued. "And they want me to have the mask off and they want to hug on me because they say they like me."

He went on to say that he believes one of those times taking fan selfies may have been when he contracted the disease.

"I take those pictures and every time I take those pictures I'm praying to God I don't get this thing, but it caught up to me."

Thomas -- who now lives in Miami after splitting with Bailey in 2017 -- detailed the intense symptoms he has endured because of the coronavirus.

"It's the most excruciating thing I can think of," he confessed in the video. "My stomach been a complete wreck for the last eight days. I constantly have to keep my body hydrated. I have no appetite, diarrhea, throwing up."

He added, "I want you guys to take this thing extremely serious because it's no joke. The pain don't go away. It's constant pain everywhere. I can't wait for this s--t to be over."

Even though incapacitated, Thomas said he was grateful to be in a better position than many others suffering from COVID-19.

"I guess I should be celebrating because here in Miami there's 260 people dying everyday for the last 7 days," he explained.

"I am celebrating because I'm still alive."

In the United States alone, there have been 4.8 million cases of COVID-19, with 158,000 deaths.

