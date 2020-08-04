Kourtney Kardashian 'Not OK' After Reign Disick's Long Hair Is Cut Off

Instagram

The reality star shared Reign's shocking new look, as well as a picture of just how much hair the five-year-old lost.

After five long years where it looked as if he might never had his hair cut, Reign Disick is sporting a whole new look and mom Kourtney Kardashian isn't sure how she feels about it.

It's always one of the most challenging rites of passage for any parent, that first haircut. Kourtney famously waited until Penelope was six before her only daughter received her first haircut.

Now, it was Reign's turn to turn heads with a shocking transformation. He went from rocking luscious locks that any one of his famous aunts could be jealous of to enjoying the cool breeze across his nearly-shorn scalp.

Still adorable, Reign is almost unrecognizable with a short buzz cut in Kourtney's latest Instagram post.

Even he seems mesmerized by it, rubbing his hand where he used to have a whole head of hair. As for Kourtney, she captioned the image, "I am not ok." So -- we're pretty sure we know where she stands.

But while Kourtney may be struggling with Reign's new look, she got nothing but accolades from her famous family and friends.

"He looks soooo handsome," replied little sister Kim to her post, with Khadija Haqq agreeing: "But he's so handsome."

Hailey Bieber was clearly a fan as well, writing, "omggggg the cutest." Adrienne Bailon agreed with Hailey, adding, "OMG Such a CUTIEEEE."

Scott Disick, who has been vacationing with Kourtney and the kids in Malibu, has yet to speak out on his son's bold new look.

As if to emphasize just how dramatic a shift this was, Kourtney took to her Instagram Stories with a look at just how much hair Reign said goodbye to.

