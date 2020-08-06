Cardi B Welcomes Kylie Jenner, Normani and More Into Music Video with Megan Thee Stallion

Atlantic Records

"WAP" marks Cardi B's first new single in over a year, and the accompanying music video celebrates with lots of styles, lots of skin and lots of celebrity guests.

Cardi B made a huge statement with her triumphant return to music -- not counting a hilarious "coronavirus" remix -- after more than a year away. And she brought in her friends to help celebrate.

The new single "WAPS" is a collaboration between Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, but the accompanying music video opened the doors for a few more famous faces including Kylie Jenner, Normani and several female rappers like Mulatto, Rosalia, Rubi Rose and Sukihana.

Of the rappers, Cardi wanted to connect with artists whose music connected with her. "I'm like, 'These are the girls that I personally like. That I like they music. That I really feel they are going to go mainstream,'" she told New Music Daily on Apple Music, per ET.

"I wanted a lot of different females, not just female rappers," Cardi added. "Y'all going to see it on the music video as well, from models to influencers and everything. And I really wanted the video to be very sexy, very clean, very nice, very cut."

The big-budget venture certainly has a lot of visual delights as Cardi and Megan bring strength and sensuality together in technicolor delight. As for Kylie, her cameo appearance is so prominent the music cuts out upon her dramatic arrival in animal print leotard and dragging cape.

While fans can tune into the video to see all the ladies in their incredible -- and incredibly risque (downright NSFW at times) -- fashions, Cardi also urged them to check out the track on streaming platforms to really here what "WAP" is all about.

"I just want to let y'all know, I wanna give you a heads up, with the music video, it's going to be the censored version of the song, because the song is so nasty that YouTube was like, 'Hold on, wait a minute, [this] song just might be too goddamn nasty," she said in a teaser before the video's launch.

