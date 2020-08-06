Zach Braff Pays Tribute to Nick Cordero with Tattoo One Month After His Passing

Getty

The actor is making his bond with Nick Cordero permanent.

Zach Braff is honoring his late friend Nick Cordero in a very touching way.

The "Scrubs" actor chose to commemorate Nick with a tattoo portrait, getting inked just one month after the Broadway star lost his hard-fought battle with COVID-19.

Zach enlisted the help of iconic tattoo artist Dr. Woo, who created a sketch of Nick dancing in a three-piece suit. The portrait was reminiscent of Nick's role in the musical "Bullets Over Broadway," which he starred in alongside Zach in 2014.

Upon completion of the stunning arm tat, Dr. Woo shared a black-and-white photo on his Instagram.

"In loving memory to the greatest 🌟 @nickcordero1 on his friend @zachbraff 🙏🏼❤️," Dr. Woo wrote.

In the comments, Nick’s wife Amanda Kloots hinted that she may be getting her own tribute tattoo soon as well, writing, "Need to come see you for one."

Nick spent over 90 days in the hospital before succumbing to complications from his battle with Coronavirus at age 41.

"Just for clarity's sake, he didn’t have COVID-19 anymore. What COVID did to Nick is what it does to a lot of people, it comes in and wreaks havoc on your body. Then it leaves and you don't have it anymore, but you're left with what the doctors called 'lungs that look like Swiss cheese,'" Zach recently revealed on his podcast.

He added that Nick would have required a double-lung transplant and additional amputations to recover, but his body was not strong enough to handle the operations.

Zach continued, "He just deteriorated, deteriorated, deteriorated, until the point where they put him on the ventilator and then he never came back."

Before Nick lost his ability to communicate, Zach explained that he sent him one final text message that will impact the rest of his life.