Actress Bai Ling Says China Is Handling Covid Better Than US Because Americans Are 'Selfish' (Exclusive)

While the President loves to call it the "China Virus," COVID-19 hit the United States even harder -- and one Chinese actress thinks she knows why.

Bai Ling claims the difference in attitudes is the reason behind the difference in Covid figures.

"I feel kind of sad because, in America right now, it's actually very much behind," she said in Marina Del Rey on Tuesday.

"In American culture people are not used to it — they are very self-centered, you know, kind of selfish?" she continued. "They just don't want to wear a mask, they do whatever they want, they don't listen to people."

"But in Chinese culture somehow they are more humble, they are thinking about the family, family-orientated, caring for others ... Americans are me, me, me, always me."

She added: "I feel like you can learn from other places."

Earlier this week, eye-opening pictures from Wuhan — the epicenter of the COVID-19 virus that crippled the world — showed thousands crammed into a massive pool party without masks or social distancing; not out of a flouting of laws, but because the city claims to have gotten the virus completely under control.

Some criticized the event as disrespectful; state-backed media said the criticism from other countries was merely "sour grapes".

Ling praised her people for knuckling down and adhering to strict lockdown laws, which she said allowed the country to come out clean on the other side, despite the heavily-congested nature of its metropolises.

"Because I'm Chinese, I'm very proud of the situation and how China handled it," she said. "Not only the government — all the people. Because they care for their families."

She said the Chinese also had the advantage of being used to wearing masks, which they already did to combat regular flu and other illnesses.

"Right now, America is a bit behind ... but we're catching up," she said. "Watch the example of China: zero cases, and we can be there too, literally next month."

The actress, who starred in movies such as "The Crow" and "Wild Wild West," and TV shows like "Lost" and "Entourage," predicts everything will get back to normal after November's election.

"We're all here, have same goal on the Earth: to recover, to heal, to come back to normal," she said.

VIDEO: 🇨🇳 Crowds packed out a water park over the weekend in the central Chinese city of #Wuhan, where the #coronavirus first emerged late last year, keen to party as the city edges back to normal life pic.twitter.com/SJFBmx5sU8 — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 17, 2020 @AFP

While the virus is believed to have originated in Wuhan China, the city went into strict lockdown and largely managed to curtail the internal spread. But as it seeped into other countries, China fell from being the most infected in the world, to where it currently sits, at 34.

The difference between China's coronavirus figures and the US — now by far the hardest hit country on the globe — are stark. In recorded cases, China has 84,917; the US has 2,973,368 ... almost exactly 35 times more.

While China has suffered 4,643 deaths, some 178,850 Americans have died of the virus ... 38 times higher.

Even when populations are compared, China has lost three people per million; America has lost 540 per million.

While Donald Trump insists America's numbers only look bad because of the amount of testing, that is actually the one thing America is NOT ahead of China in; the US has carried out 74 million tests, but China has conducted 90 million.