Powerpuff Girls Revival In Development as Live-Action Adults Bitter About Childhood Superheroics

The real question is if and how they'd handle classic "Powerpuff" villains like HIM, Mojo Jojo and Fuzzy Lumpkins.

No, this is not April Fool's Day and yes this is real. In fact, it's more real than it's ever been, as "The Powerpuff Girls" latest revival is in development for The CW as a live-action series, per Deadline!

Have reunions and revivals gone too far or is this genius? Of course, to make the concept work, this is being framed as a kind of sequel series to the original, and there's no indication of just how far into the craziness of the animated original it will delve.

While it's currently only in development at The CW, the Cartoon Network series' fervent fanbase from the late '90s and early '00s is surely going to be playing close attention to this one because it just might be bonkers enough to work.

In the original series, Professor Utonium accidentally created sisters Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup when he poured Chemical X into a mix of sugars and spices and everything nice in an effort to make the perfect little girl.

Instead, he made three super-heroines who would spend the next seven years (and 78 episodes) fighting such dastardly and ridiculous villains as Mojo Jojo, HIM, Fuzzy Lumpkins and others.

The animated series was revived once already, airing three seasons beginning in 2016 on Cartoon Network. This

This story picks up their story years later as the girls, now in their 20s, look back on their childhood superheroics and lament at what they gave up. Theirs was no normal childhood, but who is to blame? And when the world needs them again, will they suit up?

With "Juno" writer Diablo Cody and "Veronica Mars" executive producer Heather Regnier leading the charge on this revival -- and co-writing the script -- it certainly sound like the trio would be in very good hands indeed.

The show now has the option of exploring just how far into the superhero realm they want to go. Obviously, they've gone all in plenty of times with the Arrowverse (head honcho Greg Berlanti is on the "Powerpuff" exective team, too), while "Riverdale" has avoided some of the source material's more magical elements -- even "Sabrina" found herself on another network.

But it's more than just superheroes and supervillains, "The Powerpuff Girls" was an animated comedy adventure romp with sentient animals, impossible creatures, a surreal visual style and over-the-top personalities. How could a revival possibly live up to that? Or perhaps that's the whole point.

Perhaps the technicolor world of the original cartoon could be representative of the wild imaginations of youth and things weren't quite so bright and cheerful as the girls made them out to be, or even remembered them to be.

While this one has a lot of work yet to do before The CW will even be given a chance to react to it, the very strangeness of the concept should be enough to ensure there's plenty of awareness and interest from the public.

It's a perfect fit for The CW's lineup of angst-filled drama featuring young people and superheroics, and would pair nicely with another recent revival featuring three jaded young women with extraordinary abilities, "Charmed."

Plus, there is so much story potential in just filling in those gaps between their kindergarten-age years of fighting crime all the way through childhood, puberty and into young adulthood. That had to be one crazy journey!