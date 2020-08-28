Elisabeth Moss Repurposes Handmaid's Tale Mask for COVID-19, Jokes She Wore Them 'Before It Was Cool'

Instagram

Of course, Moss' character was wearing a mask for a very different reason in the dystopian series.

Fans might have to wait until 2021 for the fourth season of "The Handmaid's Tale," but series star Elisabeth Moss is keeping its spirit alive.

The actress took to Instagram with a playful message, despite the dystopia's very serious tone, about the use of masks.

"Been doing it before it was cool," she captioned an image of herself adorned in a mask from the harrowing Hulu series. Of course, now people are being asked to wear a mask to help stop the spread of a global pandemic. On the show, the reasons are much more stark.

For those unfamiliar, "The Handmaid's Tale" takes place in a near-future where human reproduction is a tiny fraction what it used to.

Into this world, religious fanatics have taken over the United States government and women have become chattel whose sole purpose is to either make babies, if they can, and be completely subservient to the patriarchal governing system.

The masks are used as a way to silence the women as part of the various forms of ritualistic punishment for disobedience or independent thought, speech and action throughout the series.

Moss and her "Handmaid's" co-stars were just getting underway with filming in Canada on Season 4 of the critically-acclaimed hit series when the COVID-19 pandemic shut them down. Seasons 1 and 2 premiered in April, while Season 3 hit in June.

Season 4 was on target for a similar launch, but instead June was when Hulu pushed back the premiere until sometime in 2021.

In the meantime, Moss is stacking her schedule, adding a starring role in "Shining Girls," an Apple TV+ series she's co-executive producing with Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as starring in and executive producing the limited series "Candy," which is not yet tied to a network.

"Shining Girls" will feature Moss as a reporter who uncovers a time-traveling psychopath, while the actress will get the chance to break bad as a (possible) murderer in the true-crime "Candy" saga, based on the true story of Candy Montgomery.

While Moss' character June does not cover her nose with her red mask in "The Handmaid's Tale," as it was serving a very different purpose, it is good to see that she is wearing it properly for pandemic purposes in her post.

