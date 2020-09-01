LeToya Luckett Says She Slept in Her Car After Destiny's Child Exit

Getty

"I never told these stories before," she said before breaking down in tears.

LeToya Luckett has detailed the difficult journey she had after leaving Destiny's Child.

During an Instagram Live session on Sunday, Luckett revealed she hadn't lived as a "normal teenager" during her time with the famous girl group and the transition was "uncomfortable" when she exited.

Luckett joined Beyonce Knowles, Kelly Rowland and LaTavia Roberson to form Destiny's Child in 1993. Ahead of the debut of the "Say My Name" music video in 2000, Luckett and Roberson were replaced by Michelle Williams and Farrah Franklin. The ousted members filed a lawsuit against the group's manager, Mathew Knowles, but it was settled out of court.

"Coming out of that, I wasn't the most secure person because I was so used to having a team mentality and to think of going out on my own was terrifying," the singer, 39, began. "The thought of singing made me angry. I didn't believe I had a voice, I didn't believe I could sing, I didn't believe I could return to the music industry."

After a fan asked her how she coped with being let go from one of the most famous acts in music, Luckett became emotional describing her ordeal.

"During my journey I was staying at people's house, I never told these stories before -- I slept in a car in L.A. while I was making my first album," she explained. "Not a lot of nights, but you know what I'm saying? I was drinking a gallon of water and buying the microwavable Oodles of Noodles. And I was like cooking them on the coffee pot in the hotel."

The entertainer began to weep as she added, "Yeah. It was a lot. I was uncomfortable for a minute."

Luckett said landing her first acting gig on "Preacher's Kid" helped get her back on her feet. But her relationship with God really turned her life around.

"Make a long story short, after surrendering and getting to know God on a whole 'nother level -- I learned to surrender, get out of my own way, stop living in fear and allow him to direct my path."

Luckett went on to record three solo studio albums after leaving "Destiny's Child." In 2017, she married Tommicus Walker and the couple share two children together.